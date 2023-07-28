ZIM BACKS RUSSIA, SAYS ED

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa and other African leaders who were gathered here for the Russia-Africa Summit have demanded a place in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), an end to paternalism and establishment of a multi-polar democratic world that is reflective of the present world.
This, the African leaders said, will create a decent, safe
and equality-based world order instead of the lopsided status quo that benefits
a few countries which benefited from slavery, colonialism and now benefit from
neo-colonialism which is premised on rules they themselves set without the
involvement of the developing world.
In his remarks at the plenary session, President Mnangagwa,
who was flanked by his Russian counterpart President Vladimir Putin, said
without Russia’s support, independence would have been difficult to attain for
most African states, and there was now need for similar synergies to dislodge the
Western hegemonic rule and influence.
“The history of Africa development cannot be accurate and
complete without mentioning the significant contribution of the Russian
Federation dating back to the USSR. The Russian people stood with Africa,
providing moral, technical and material support to many of our countries as we
fought to liberate ourselves from the oppressive colonial rule.
“This support and solidarity continued after independence
towards advancing the development of peace and security of African countries,”
said the President.
In the case of Zimbabwe, the President added, the country
“will forever remember the Russian Federation decisive intervention together
with China in 2008, through a veto which prevented the imposition of United
Nations Chapter 7 sanctions instigated by our country’s Western detractors”.
To advance the creation of a just and democratic world,
premised on multilateralism, the President said there is a need to strengthen
existing world institutions so that they are reflective of the new world order.
“For decades, sustainable socio-economic development at
regional and global level has been hindered by the escalating threat of
transnational organized crime, conflict and terrorism that encroach upon global
peace and security. In Zimbabwe, we have a philosophy that “A country is build,
a country is developed, a country is ruled, and a country is prayed for by its
own people”, we leave no one and no place behind.
“Strengthening existing institutions as well as curving new
partnerships remain key for a just and peaceful world order, which is unfolding.
In this context, Zimbabwe commends the Russian Federation for its solidarity
and support guided by our shared aspirations and development objectives for
convening this Russian African Summit,”
said the President.
President Mnangagwa and Mr Putin lead a bilateral meeting
between Zimbabwe and Russia in St Petersburg on Thursday.
He said the Russia-Africa Summit marks a new chapter for
advancing progress in identifying areas of mutual interest.
The Summit, said the President, provides an idle platform
for the furtherance and strengthening of cooperation between Africa and Russia
in various sectors such as peace, agriculture, mining, industry, trade,
infrastructure development and tourism.
“The importance of strengthening commercial and trade
exchanges through business to business linkages cannot be overemphasised,
Zimbabwe therefore stands ready to leverage on the presence of Russian
companies at this summit to advance the modernization and industrialization of
our respective countries.”
They were exhibition spaces for Zimbabwean companies that
were showcasing various opportunities existing in the Zimbabwean economy.
“As I have always said, Zimbabwe is open for business and a
land of vast opportunities in agriculture, in mining, in energy, infrastructure,
manufacturing, science, technology and innovation, ICT and tourism among other
sectors.
“The future is digital, we in Africa need to access science
and technology innovation from Russia Federation,” he said.
The President said Zimbabwe remains under illegal economic
sanctions that were imposed two decades ago as punishment of the land reform
programme.
“Notwithstanding this, my administration, guided by its
policy of engagement and re-engagement has chosen to be a friend to all and
enemy to none, but some countries have chosen to be our detractors despite of
that policy,” said the President.
He invited the international community to come and observe
next month harmonised elections, which have been characterised by peace.
Russian President, Mr Putin, said Western countries have
always abused their financial might to punish dissenting voices.
“Sanctions are introduced against those that do not want to
play by the rules that were drafted by someone else.
“We support the idea of most people here to increase
African representation in the United Nations Security Council, so that we live
by the rules that were not written by someone else, but according to the norms
of international law,” he said.
At the meeting — attended by South African President Cyril
Ramaphosa, Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah
El-Sisi and Senegalese President Macky Sall — there was agreement that there
should be regular engagements between Africa, Russia and other like-minded
nations as that world enabled them to chart a new path towards a future filled
with hope and beneficial to all people.
There was also agreement that African nations should pursue
their own foreign policies without being beholden to certain regions or
capitals. Herald
