ZEC : WE ARE FINALISING POSTAL VOTES

THE Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) is finalising the
processing of applications for postal voting from members of the uniformed
forces and election officials intending to cast their votes ahead of the August
23 polls when they will be on official duty.
Applications closed last Wednesday. Those who qualify for postal voting include members of the disciplined forces, electoral officers, diplomatic and consular officials working outside the country and their spouses.
The development comes as ZEC has commenced production of
thousands of copies of the voters’ roll to be distributed to candidates
contesting the harmonised elections.
Voters’ registers will be distributed to all 11
Presidential aspirants, 637 National Assembly and over 4 800 local authority
election candidates cleared by the Nomination Court to participate in the
polls.
Each candidate will receive a copy of the voters’ roll
specific to the area they are contesting.
The polls management body is also finalising preparations
for commencement of printing of ballot papers that will be used on election
day.
ZEC chief elections officer Mr Utloile Silaigwana said:
“The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission is still counting the applications (for
postal voting).”
In 2018, more than 7 200 people were cleared to vote
through postal ballots.
On the printing of ballots, Mr Silaigwana said: “The
process will commence soon.”
Postal voting is provided for under Section 71 of the
Electoral Act, which states that registered voters who — on polling day — will
be unable to vote at their polling stations because they will be on official
duty are eligible for postal voting.
The process is open to those who apply not more than 14
days after sitting of the Nomination Court.
Successful applicants receive their voting material in
advance and will be required to send their vots in sealed envelopes to the
chief elections officer at least 14 days before polling day.
The chief elections officer will then distribute the postal
votes to their respective constituencies within seven days of the date of the
actual poll.
The postal votes are later despatched to their respective
ward centres before polling day. They are only opened for counting at the ward
centre, when counting of votes cast on polling day commences.
On the voters’ roll, Mr Silaigwana said it would be issued
to candidates as soon as the commission has finished producing copies for every
contesting candidate.
“This will take a while since the commission has to prepare
copies for 11 presidential candidates, 637 National Assembly candidates and
over 4 800 local authority candidates.”
The commission is also working with the Ministry of Local
Government and Public Works to identify personnel to conduct the election of
the Council of Chiefs on August 3.
The elections will be conducted in the country’s eight
non-metropolitan provinces at venues notified in the harmonised elections
proclamation.”
Furthermore, ZEC had established several multiparty
committees to help resolve electoral disputes.
“Several multiparty liaison committees were established
soon after the sitting of nomination courts to resolve electoral disputes that
might arise during the electioneering period,” he added.
“The commission’s provincial and district elections
officers will hold several multiparty liaison committee meetings with
contesting candidates throughout the country before the harmonised elections
are held.”
Forty-six countries, including the United States, Russia
and the United Kingdom, and 17 continental and regional bodies have been
invited to observe the harmonised elections. Sunday Mail
