ZANU PF SUPPORTER BEATEN UP AT BARBOURFIELDS

A SUSPECTED Zanu PF supporter was assaulted at a soccer match at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo on Sunday for wearing a party T-shirt.

Highlanders FC was playing Triangle FC at the stadium.

There was commotion when a suspected Zanu PF member appeared at the eastern stand of the stadium, commonly referred to as “Empankweni”, wearing a Zanu PF T-shirt.

He was pelted with various objects while others manhandled him before he was rescued by police and soccer marshals.

Zanu PF Bulawayo province spokesperson Archibald Chiponda pleaded fortolerance saying: “This is what our party and government has been preaching about, that we must learn to tolerate each other’s choices. A person can’t be attacked simply for wearing a Zanu PF T-shirt.

“Today, it’s Zanu PF and tomorrow, it will be another party. Unfortunately, that person has not yet been identified, but it’s a shame that he had to go through such abuse. Nobody has a right to beat up someone else for wearing regalia of their choice. I encourage tolerance and peace across all spectrums.”

Bulawayo acting police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele was not available for comment. Over the years, Fifa has been averse to political protests or sloganeering at games or in stadiums. Newsday