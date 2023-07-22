ZANU PF COUNCILLOR'S WIFE BEATS UP HIS SMALL HOUSE

Chirumanzu Town Board chairperson and Chikomba Rural District Council (RDC) Zanu PF Ward 13 Councillor Tremendous Musara’s wife has been fined US$150 for assaulting a woman she suspected of dating her husband.

Magistrate Constance Mutandwa fined Yeukai Musara (41), a general hand at Mvuma Hospital, for assaulting Fungai Mushava for allegedly dating Musara. Mushava is the wife of a Policeman stationed at Maboleni Police Station.

Circumstances are that Yeukai looked for Mushava on August 3, 2022, to confront her over the alleged affair she was having with Musara.

She failed to find her, and on the next day, Mushava went to her friend’s house and asked her to mediate between her and Yeukai.

The friend called Yeukai, who came to her house in the Garikai suburb at stand number 1146. Yeukai told the two that she did not have time to talk with them.

She then slapped Mushava in the face, pinned her down and punched her in the neck several times. She then forced Mushava to phone her husband and tell him about her illicit affair with Musara.

Mushava phoned her husband, and Yeukai allegedly forced her to tell her husband that she was in an affair with Musara.

Yeukai then drove Mushava to Mvuma Police Station and ordered her not to divulge the assault to anyone.

Mushava told the court that she only knew Musara as a local councillor.

Takudzwa Mutyavaviri prosecuted. Masvingo Mirror