ZANU PF CELEBRATES AS CCC CANDIDATES ARE BARRED

Zanu PF is poised to win Bulawayo parliamentary seats for the first time in 23 years after 12 Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) candidates were barred from contesting.
A High Court ruling on Thursday barred the 12 CCC
candidates and other opposition candidates from contesting the August 23, 2023
elections, effectively handing the seats to Zanu PF.
The candidates were barred after 12 registered voters filed
a lawsuit alleging that their nomination papers were filed after the deadline
of 4 pm on June 21.
The court ruled in favour of the applicants, saying that
the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) had illegally approved the nomination
papers of the CCC candidates.
The ruling means that Zanu PF candidates will now be
unopposed in the three constituencies of Cowdray Park, Bulawayo Central, and
Bulawayo South.
High Court Judge Justice Nokuthula Moyo handed down the
judgment on behalf of Justice Bongani Ndlovu who was said to be ill.
“It is ordered that
the first respondent (ZEC) is prohibited from including the names of the following
respondents in the preparation of ballot papers to be used in the general
election scheduled on 23 Augusts 2023. The respondents shall jointly and
severally pay the cost of the suit,” Justice Moyo said.
“These are Obert Manduna, Eric Gono, Douglas Ncube, Gift
Siziba, Samplous Maplanka, Prince Dube, Nqobizitha Ndlovu, Desmond Makaza,
Bajila Collins Descent, Sichelesile
Mahlangu Desire Moyo, Adelaide Mhlanga,
Nompilo Bhebhe, Surrender Kapoikuu, Raphael Pashor Sibanda, Ntandoyenkonsi
Minehle Gumede and Frank Mhlanga.”
CCC National Spokesperson, Fadzai Mahere, said the party
would appeal the ruling.
“The Citizens Coalition for Change will appeal against the
Bulawayo Judgment. Citizens have the right to nominate candidates within the
ambit of the law and to be represented by MPs that they choose in a free and
fair election. The right to parliamentary representation of choice is sacred,”
she said.
In an interview with CITE, Kucala Phulu, a lawyer, said
while the affected candidates could always appeal the judgement, the time of
which to bring this process to a finality “will simply not be there because
elections were around the corner.”
“The political wave will simply sweep everyone such that
legal processes at some point will be left vacant,” Phulu said.
United Zimbabwe Alliance (UZA) candidate for Bulawayo
North, Reverend Frank Mhlanga, who was also barred from contesting, said the
decision was “frustrating.”
“Clearly this means Zimbabweans and in Bulawayo province,
in my constituency in particular where I was to be running for MP, we have been
robbed. This is an indication that our constitution is not upheld,” he said.
Mhlanga queried: “How can one person run a race on his own
without a competitor then you call that person a winner. How do you stand up
and declare that you have won in a race on your own. It could have been much
better if we had been told that there would be no elections in Bulawayo then we
wouldn’t have wasted all our time.”
He added that he was at the Nomination Court on that day
from 9.30 am in the morning until 3 am next morning when the court ended. “Then
you hear that Reverend Mhlanga, a candidate for Bulawayo North was not in
court, how do you explain that? May God bless Zimbabwe!” Mhlanga said.
The ruling has been met with widespread condemnation from opposition parties and civil society groups. They have accused the government of using the courts to rig the elections in favour of Zanu PF. CITE
Cdes celebrating Bulawayo Central seat which has come back home‼️— 🇿🇼 ZANU PF PATRIOTS 🇿🇼 (@zanupf_patriots) July 27, 2023
Chamisa is incompetent. pic.twitter.com/HxoS4hj5NT
0 comments:
Post a Comment