ZANU PF CANDIDATE THREATENS TO BEAT UP PASTOR OVER CCC LINKS

Zanu PF candidate for Chikomba Ward 21 Edunate Chungwa allegedly threatens to beat a local Methodist Church in Zimbabwe (MCZ) pastor whose congregant is the CCC candidate for the ward.

Chungwa and Forever Associates Zimbabwe (FAZ) members allegedly threatened Reverend Hannington Mukandiwa after church members attended a rally held at Unyetu Business Centre yesterday.

Chungwa told The Mirror that he doe not know Mukandiwa. He identified himself and later said he was not the one speaking on the phone.

Rev Mukandiwa refused to talk to the media when contacted for a comment.

His congregant, Abraham Mutomba, a Citizen Coalition for Change (CCC) candidate for Ward 21, confirmed the matter to The Mirror.

He said Chungwa asked all MCZ members to stand up, and after only a few people stood up, he allegedly told the rally that Mukandiwa was influencing his congregants not to attend his rallies.

“Some people who attended the rally informed me that Chungwa asked all MCZ members to stand up. A few congregants were at the rally, and this irked him.

“He then allegedly threatened to beat Rev Mukandiwa. He accused him of being a CCC member. Rev Mukandiwa was attending a church section leaders meeting in Chideme. Some FAZ members alleged that the clergyman is not registered in the Ward and should therefore be dealt with,” he said. Masvingo Mirror