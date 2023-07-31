ZACC BOSS : WE HAVE TEETH

A conviction rate of 72 percent was achieved out of the 134 corruption cases referred to the National Prosecuting Authority by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) when trials ended last year, an indication that the campaign against graft is gathering momentum.

This came out on Friday during ZACC’s third annual general meeting in Harare, which was attended by police Commissioner General Godwin Matanga, Secretary of the Judicial Service Commission Mr Walter Chikwana and other key stakeholders.

As a result of enhanced cooperation between the prosecuting authority and ZACC, 72 percent of 134 cases that were brought before the courts resulted in convictions.

These included the conviction of the former Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development, Francis Gudyanga, three senior officers from the Vehicle Inspection Department and a provincial magistrate.

In her remarks, ZACC chair Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo said their efforts in combating corruption were bearing fruit.

“The year under review 2022, the conviction rate went up to 72 percent of all matters prosecuted before our courts and such results are as a result of ZACC and the National Prosecuting Authority working hand in glove to ensure that our investigations are quality and that our prosecution is also of quality,” Justice Matanda-Moyo said.

“I am pleased to report that from the 253 cases approved by the selection committee for investigations, the commission investigated a total of 157 (62 percent) and referred 134 (53 percent) dockets to the National Prosecuting Authority.”

Last year, Justice Matanda-Moyo said, the commission began its operations on a high note as the country was recovering from the negative effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In its strategic focus for 2023, Justice Matanda-Moyo said the commission remained committed to the constitutional mandate of combating corruption.

“To make this a reality, the role of all citizens and relevant stakeholders cannot be overemphasised. Fighting corruption cannot be a solitary enterprise pursued by hermits in the wilderness,” she said.

Speaking on the sidelines of the meeting, Mr Chikwana hailed ZACC for collaborating closely with the NPA.

“We are impressed as the Judicial Service Commission that after some time now we have had ZACC chairperson Justice Matanda Moyo advising us in her report that they have had 72 percent convictions of matters that have come to court,” he said.

“This is quite pleasing, it shows that they are doing well in terms of investigations and also the National Prosecuting Authority is doing well in terms of prosecuting matters in court.”

Comm-General Matanga said the joint efforts by police with ZACC and NPA were paying off.

“We have discovered that working independently normally does not strengthen our efforts, we then decided to come together with the National Prosecuting Authority as a way of smoothening our operations,” he said.

“I would want to say our collaboration has paid a lot of dividends in terms of achieving good results at the end of whatever we have investigated and prosecuted in the courts of law.” Herald