ZACC BOSS : WE ARE WINNING CORRUPTION FIGHT

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has said the country is winning the fight against corruption through a cocktail of legislative, educative and punitive measures that Government and other stakeholders are implementing.

ZACC said everyone needed to play a part in the fight against corruption.

In her address at the African Union Anti-Corruption Day commemoration at Chinhoyi Stadium in Mashonaland West, ZACC chairperson Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo said corruption was an enemy of the country, the region and Africa.

The scourge, said Justice Matanda-Moyo, was depriving the continent of nearly US$1,3 trillion and Zimbabwe had been losing a staggering US$1,8 billion every year.

She said the country had made strides in fighting corruption as seen by the number of property recoveries, asset freezes and arrests.

“We would like to advise that statistics on asset recovery and money laundering cases have increased. Cooperation among law enforcement agencies has also improved,” she said.

“Currently, ZACC, in collaboration with the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education are drafting anti-corruption curricula for the ECD and primary school levels.”

With the curricula, said Justice Matanda-Moyo, Government, through ZACC, wanted to inculcate virtues of integrity and honesty at a tender age in schools.

As part of measures to encourage high levels of integrity, provincial heads led by Mashonaland West Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Mary Mliswa-Chikoka and traditional leaders, among others, signed integrity pledges as a way of instilling a sense of honesty among office bearers.

Integrity pledges are non-binding social contracts seeking to promote personal commitment to fighting corruption.

Minister Mliswa-Chikoka committed to upholding the highest level of integrity in the discharge of her duties and always seek to improve herself for the benefit of people and Government.

She said Government’s economic blueprints such as National Development Strategy 1 and Vision 2030 sought to eliminate corruption as one of the pillars to improve social and economic development for Zimbabweans.

Justice Matanda-Moyo said ZACC was working with other African countries, including Botswana and the international community, to fight corruption as a way of closing hiding space for those engaged in corrupt activities.

She bemoaned abuse of some of Government’s empowerment programmes, including means of production such as land and mining permits.

“You find some people selling things such as mining permits for a song and a value that does not even match what one stands to get from the land. What this means is that we are taking our wealth to build other countries. Africa’s wealth should remain in Africa, building the continent and being enjoyed by Africans,” she said.

Justice Matanda-Moyo said Zimbabweans should adopt a culture of integrity and honesty if the country was to develop.

A five-member delegation from Botswana, headed by Mr Canny Gaolathwe of the Directorate of Corruption and Economic Crimes, attended this year’s African Union Anti-Corruption Day in Chinhoyi.

Mr Gaolathwe said the invitation to attend the celebrations was in honour of an agreement signed between the two countries on December 12, 2019 in Harare and their commitment to fighting corruption.

“Consequently, we committed ourselves to establishing channels of communication to facilitate secured rapid exchange of information concerning corruption and economic crimes,” he said.

“Exchange delegation for training and learning of the best practices on the fight against corruption and increased cooperation in tracing suspects in our countries and many more.”

ZACC has decentralised its operations to six of the country’s 10 provinces, with the remainder expected to be covered by the end of the year, before cascading to districts. Herald