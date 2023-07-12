WOMAN DIES DURING HOME BIRTH

A 28-year-old Hatfield woman died while giving birth at her aunt’s house on Friday.

Enah Ndiweni of Glamis Road in Hatfield was reported to have visited her aunt, Mejury Dengeza, in Epworth.

She felt labour pains at around 7pm and broke her waters at around 10pm.

Mejury summoned Enah’s husband, Abraham Maone, to take her to hospital and he arrived at around 10.30pm and found her weak and having difficulties breathing before she passed away.

Harare provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, said the body was taken to Chitungwiza Hospital mortuary for a post-mortem.

“Police attended the scene and found the body on the floor. Investigations are in progress,” said Insp Chakanza.

Enah was buried yesterday. H Metro