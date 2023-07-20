WIFE FINDS HUBBY IN BED WITH SMALL HOUSE, BEATEN UP

WHAT happened after a woman finds another woman in bed with her husband?

Obviously she would fly into a frenzy and launch a violent attack on the love rival. But that wasn’t the case for a woman who followed her husband to his lover’s house.

Purity Mhlanga (51) apparently got more than what she had bargained for when her husband’s alleged mistress Tamari Chawara (49) assaulted her as punishment for disturbing them.

Things turned horribly wrong for Mhlanga when she was assaulted with a stick by Chawara on the forehead.

This was heard when Chawara appeared before Concession magistrate Joshua Nembaware charged with assault.

She pleaded guilty and was sentenced to six months imprisonment wholly suspended for a period of five years on condition she does not within that period commit any offence of which assault is an element for which upon conviction is sentenced to imp without the option of a fine.

In mitigation Chawara begged for forgiveness saying she was a widow who was looking after 10 children.

She also claimed that she acted in self defence after Mhlanga came to her place at night and when she assaulted her she thought she was a thief.

Circumstances are that on 29 October last year and at around 8pm Chawara was at her homestead with her boyfriend who is Mhlanga’s husband.

It is reported that Mhlanga received a tip off that her husband was having an extra marital relationship with Chawara and he was at her house.

After receiving the tip off she quickly proceeded to Chawara’s homestead where upon arrival she found the two lovebirds relaxing in bed and started shouting at Chawara while accusing her of snatching her husband.

That however, didn’t go down well with Chawara who in a fit of rage started assaulting Mhlanga with a stick twice on the back and once on the forehead.

Mhlanga, who sustained a deep cut on the forehead went and reported the matter to the police leading to Chawara’s arrest. Herald