WIFE FINDS HUBBY IN BED WITH SMALL HOUSE, BEATEN UP

WHAT happened after a woman finds another woman in bed with her husband?
Obviously she would fly into a frenzy and launch a violent
attack on the love rival. But that wasn’t the case for a woman who followed her
husband to his lover’s house.
Purity Mhlanga (51) apparently got more than what she had
bargained for when her husband’s alleged mistress Tamari Chawara (49) assaulted
her as punishment for disturbing them.
Things turned horribly wrong for Mhlanga when she was
assaulted with a stick by Chawara on the
forehead.
This was heard when Chawara appeared before Concession magistrate
Joshua Nembaware charged with assault.
She pleaded guilty and was sentenced to six months
imprisonment wholly suspended for a period of five years on condition she does
not within that period commit any offence of which assault is an element for which
upon conviction is sentenced to imp without the option of a fine.
In mitigation Chawara begged for forgiveness saying she was
a widow who was looking after 10 children.
She also claimed that she acted in self defence after
Mhlanga came to her place at night and when she assaulted her she thought she was a thief.
Circumstances are that on 29 October last year and at
around 8pm Chawara was at her homestead with her boyfriend who is Mhlanga’s
husband.
It is reported that Mhlanga received a tip off that her
husband was having an extra marital relationship with Chawara and he was at her
house.
After receiving the tip off she quickly proceeded to
Chawara’s homestead where upon arrival she found the two lovebirds relaxing in
bed and started shouting at Chawara while accusing her of snatching her
husband.
That however, didn’t go down well with Chawara who in a fit
of rage started assaulting Mhlanga with a stick twice on the back and once on
the forehead.
Mhlanga, who sustained a deep cut on the forehead went and
reported the matter to the police leading to Chawara’s arrest. Herald
