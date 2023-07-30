WHY I WILL ROMP TO VICTORY, SAYS ED

Zanu PF will romp to victory in the August 23 harmonised elections, riding on a crest of tangibles and deliverables and no meaningful opposition, President Mnangagwa has said.

Addressing scores of Zimbabwean students who congregated at a hotel in St Petersburg, Russia, to share their experiences with him, the President said his administration was harnessing the country’s resources to empower its citizens, particularly students through the solution-based Education 5.0 model.

He said despite the hurtful economic sanctions imposed on the country as punishment for the Land Reform Programme, Zimbabwe is thriving, putting to shame detractors and their sponsored opposition parties.

“We believe that the elections that are coming, we are going to win them hands down,” said the President.

Already, ZANU PF has three seats in Bulawayo after 12 CCC candidates were found to have filed their nomination papers after the stipulated 4pm deadline on June 21 when the Nomination Court sat.

The revolutionary party has also bagged 93 council wards after the blundering CCC either failed to field a candidate or could not pay for the candidates.

Said the President: “We are doing very well.”

Pollsters have also predicted an overwhelming ZANU PF victory in the forthcoming elections, but the ruling party is leaving nothing to chance, with the presidium having at least 10 rallies a week, on top of those that lower structures and affiliates are also holding daily.

Said President Mnangagwa: “We are in an election season; currently we are busy campaigning and we are going to have our elections on August 23, next month.

“I am sure if you have access to social media you see how popular we are. Most of our rallies draw more than 100 000 people, the only visible party is Zanu PF, the other ones only exist on social media.”

The President articulated steps that the Second Republic has taken in various sectors such as agriculture where food security has now been achieved because of the climate-proofed farming methods, mechanisation and modernisation.

He also outlined the importance of the Education 5.0 model, which places emphasis on technological innovation, research and solution-based education.

“With students, education must make you contribute to the economy, to develop the community, to meet the needs of the community.”

“(At) all our State universities, we have introduced innovation hubs where we put money, our boys and girls who are talented — we have very talented children back home — make use of them.

“When you dream, we give you and say can you take your dream from your mind and make a product or service. If you don’t succeed, we don’t care, but we still give you money. Every month we are now registering numerous patents; this is the Zimbabwe we are creating now,” said President Mnangagwa.

Through the Education 5.0 model that has enabled Zimbabwe to rub shoulders with developed nations in space, the President said no-one and no place is being left behind as bright students from disadvantaged communities are also being taken aboard.

“Whether one’s parents have money or not does not matter, there is a system in place that ensures that those that are talented must be supported to realise and actualise their dreams, that is what we want,” said the President.

Despite the economic sanctions imposed on the country by Western countries, Zimbabwe has the fastest growing economy in the region, he said.

And that economic growth under illegal economic sanctions, has frustrated the detractors who hoped for an implosion and consequently rebellion by citizens resulting in the collapse of the ZANU PF Government.

Through the philosophy “Nyika inovakwa, nekutongwa, nekunamatigwa nevene vayo/Ilizwe lakhiwa, libuswe, likhulekelwe ngabanikazi balo”, Zimbabwe has been able to develop using its own resources.

The inward looking and thinking outside the box by President Mnangagwa has also enabled Zimbabwe to absorb global crosswinds triggered by geopolitical shifts, notably the Russian special military operation in Ukraine, which has affected goods especially maize and wheat.

For years, Ukraine was the source of Zimbabwe’s wheat, but increased productivity and production on farms driven by modernisation of farming methods, has enabled Zimbabwe to achieve a surplus in wheat production, with exports set to resume next season.

Turning to students’ welfare, President Mnangagwa said his administration will always have its people living in the Diaspora at heart.

“I am alerted that you have challenges; if there are any please communicate them, and we will address them,” he said.

President Mnangagwa returned home on Saturday, and immediately flew to Bulawayo for the night, ahead of yesterday’s provincial star rally in Nkayi. Herald