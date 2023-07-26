WE WILL NOT INTERFERE IN ELECTIONS : EU OBSERVERS

The EU Observer Mission (EUOM) yesterday said they are in the country to observe and not monitor next month’s elections and pledged to carry out their work in an impartial manner without interference in the processes.
The reassurance was given by EUOM Deputy Chief Observer Dr
Beata Martin-Rozumilowicz during a send off ceremony of the 46 -member team of
long-term observers across the country.
EUOM is in the country at the invitation of Government as
part of the administrative agreement signed by the two parties in June.
“Today we are deploying the long-term observers to all
parts of the country, to all 10 provinces, so they will be throughout the
country in all areas, not just in Harare but to all the villages throughout the
country to better understand how the elections are developing, the various
activities, all the way through the elections administration and the way that
the campaign is going and also the critical role that the media plays in the
elections,” she said.
“All these issues will be looked at, analysed and reflected
in the report that the EUOM will make.
“This will come after the election day since we maintain a
strict principle of non-interference.
“We are here to observe elections and not monitor
elections. This means that we do this in an independent and impartial way. We
will look at all aspects of the process we are granted by the administrative
agreement that was signed by EU and the Government of Zimbabwe giving access to
all those aspects of the elections but we will not be commenting on the process
as it is on-going.
“We will make that statement approximately two days after
the elections in our preliminary statement.”
Dr Martin-Rozumilowicz told the observer team that their
mission was important to both the EU and Zimbabwe and reiterated that they were
in the country at the Government’s invitation.
“You will be our eyes and ears in the field and you will be
meeting all levels of interlocutors and will meet all political sides to
understand how this election is taking place but most importantly to understand
how those principles and standards which Zimbabwe has willingly agreed to are
being respected and reflected in the election process which is moving
forwards,” she said.
On Monday, Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister
Dr Frederick Shava told a diplomats and observers briefing that the Zimbabwe
Government had nothing to hide in its electoral processes as seen by the
invitation of observer teams for the elections on August 23. Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment