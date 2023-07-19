WE ONLY MET CHINESE AFTER ARREST : PONZI SCHEME BOSSES FIGHT BACK

THE lawyer representing two directors of the E-Creator scam says those who have turned against his clients were engaged in illegal activities and were approaching the court with dirty hands.
More than US$1 million was lost in the Ponzi Scheme.
Stephen Chikotora is representing Trymore Tapfumaneyi and
Justin Kuchekenya, who are listed as directors of the company.
He insinuated there was a possibility that an imposter was
using his clients’ company to dupe people. He cross examined the investigating
officer, Brighton Samaneka, in their bail application, and said those who were
claiming that they were duped were not saints in this drama.
The trio’s lawyers are set to file their additional
submissions in writing and the presiding magistrate, Marehwanazvo Gofa, will
pass the bail ruling tomorrow.
The two directors denied knowing their co-accused, Zhao
Jiatong, who is being charged as the founder of the scheme.
“Do you confirm that you didn’t tender any document
establishing any link between the two directors and the Chinese national and
that you personally don’t have any evidence that the Chinese personnel met with
the two at any point before their arrest?” said Chikotora.
He put it to Samaneka that the two directors only met Zhao
Jiaotong, for the first time, after their arrest.
“We don’t have anything yet and evidence of their meetings
is under investigation, however, this is synonymous with a Ponzi scheme, the
person who spearheads the project doesn’t meet with the people on the ground,
that’s the characteristic of a Ponzi scheme,” responded Samaneka.
Chikotora further quizzed the police officer on how then he
established any connivance between the two directors and the suspected founder
if there’s no evidence that they have met before, or that they know each other?
“Their failure to meet confirms our concerns that they were
operating a Ponzi scheme, put simply, there’s no evidence,” replied Samaneka.
Samaneka was asked whether the company had an account
number and how it operated.
“It’s still under investigations but I don’t know but I
submit that E-creator electronic commerce, though registered as a company, had
no intention to operate as a company, it was solely formed with the reason to
dupe the public, that’s why their operations are inconsistent with the
operations of a fully registered company.”
Chikotora replied: “You claimed that the money was sent to
over 50 sim cards, in whose names are the numbers registered in and why haven’t
you produced any documents showing that E-creator received money from anyone?”
Samaneka told the court that he was still investigating and
had interviewed more than 100 witnesses who allegedly paid their money through
EcoCash numbers supplied to them by E-Creator. H Metro
