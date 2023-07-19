WE ONLY MET CHINESE AFTER ARREST : PONZI SCHEME BOSSES FIGHT BACK

THE lawyer representing two directors of the E-Creator scam says those who have turned against his clients were engaged in illegal activities and were approaching the court with dirty hands.

More than US$1 million was lost in the Ponzi Scheme.

Stephen Chikotora is representing Trymore Tapfumaneyi and Justin Kuchekenya, who are listed as directors of the company.

He insinuated there was a possibility that an imposter was using his clients’ company to dupe people. He cross examined the investigating officer, Brighton Samaneka, in their bail application, and said those who were claiming that they were duped were not saints in this drama.

The trio’s lawyers are set to file their additional submissions in writing and the presiding magistrate, Marehwanazvo Gofa, will pass the bail ruling tomorrow.

The two directors denied knowing their co-accused, Zhao Jiatong, who is being charged as the founder of the scheme.

“Do you confirm that you didn’t tender any document establishing any link between the two directors and the Chinese national and that you personally don’t have any evidence that the Chinese personnel met with the two at any point before their arrest?” said Chikotora.

He put it to Samaneka that the two directors only met Zhao Jiaotong, for the first time, after their arrest.

“We don’t have anything yet and evidence of their meetings is under investigation, however, this is synonymous with a Ponzi scheme, the person who spearheads the project doesn’t meet with the people on the ground, that’s the characteristic of a Ponzi scheme,” responded Samaneka.

Chikotora further quizzed the police officer on how then he established any connivance between the two directors and the suspected founder if there’s no evidence that they have met before, or that they know each other?

“Their failure to meet confirms our concerns that they were operating a Ponzi scheme, put simply, there’s no evidence,” replied Samaneka.

Samaneka was asked whether the company had an account number and how it operated.

“It’s still under investigations but I don’t know but I submit that E-creator electronic commerce, though registered as a company, had no intention to operate as a company, it was solely formed with the reason to dupe the public, that’s why their operations are inconsistent with the operations of a fully registered company.”

Chikotora replied: “You claimed that the money was sent to over 50 sim cards, in whose names are the numbers registered in and why haven’t you produced any documents showing that E-creator received money from anyone?”

Samaneka told the court that he was still investigating and had interviewed more than 100 witnesses who allegedly paid their money through EcoCash numbers supplied to them by E-Creator. H Metro