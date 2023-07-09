WE HAVE THE MONEY TO REPATRIATE BABA GUTI'S BODY : ZAOGA

ZIMBABWE Assemblies of God Africa Forward in Faith Ministries (ZAOGA FIF) says it has adequate resources to repatriate the body of its founder, Archbishop Ezekiel Handinawangu Guti, who died in South Africa last Wednesday.

This follows revelations that some unscrupulous individuals are using the death of the revered cleric to solicit funds purportedly on behalf of the Guti family and the church.

In an interview with public broadcaster Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC), the church’s secretary-general, Apostle Mishael Nyambo, said they were working out the modalities for the repatriation of the late centenarian.

Apostle Nyambo said the burial will be in Zimbabwe, although the exact location will be communicated later.

“The family and the church are currently in consultation, and when they are clear, we will be able to speak to the nation,” he said.

A 30-day period has been set aside to mourn the archbishop, who died having celebrated his birthday less than two months ago.

In observance of the mourning period, Apostle Nyambo said apart from prayer meetings, the church has suspended all conferences, provincial and district meetings, seminars and tournaments, among other events.

“We call it the month of celebrations, because we are celebrating the life of such a great leader who has done so much, not in Zimbabwe only but the world over.

“ZAOGA is a big family, we cannot have a home where people gather, so the executive has directed that across the country in all our respective churches people will be gathering for prayers and testimonies of how Baba Guti’s gospel has impacted them,” he added. Sunday Mail