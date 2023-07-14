VENDOR WINS US$1 700, ROBBED AT GUNPOINT

A VENDOR in Zengeza 3 was robbed of nearly US$1 700, in winnings from betting, at gun point, following what appears to have been a tip-off.

The victim, Eliot Jongwe Muzanembo, was conducting his business at the shopping centre on July 10, when he was approached by a man, who started to harass him.

Witnesses heard three gunshots as Muzanembo was being robbed of his winnings.

CID detectives carried out an investigation but, however, Muzanembo has not been seen since the day of the incident.

The police confirmed the incident but claimed that US$570, and a cellphone, were stolen.

Muzanembo’s friend, Masimba Marufu, described what happened to his friend.

“Muzanembo won US$1 700 from betting and I think some people, who were in the betting house, are the ones who tipped the robber.

“The robber arrived at around 7pm, in a white Honda Fit without number plates, and parked outside.

“When we were outside, one unknown man came out of the car and started harassing Muzanembo.

“At first we thought the man was a police officer in plain clothes.

“We heard three gunshots and we fled and when we returned, Muzanembo told us that he had been robbed of all the money he won from betting,” he said.

Harare provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, confirmed the incident, but said US$570 and a cellphone were stolen. H Metro