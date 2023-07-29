TYSON OUT : PRINTING OF PRESIDENTIAL BALLOT PAPERS BEGINS

PRINTING of ballot papers for the presidential election has commenced following the conclusion of all court cases related to the election last week, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has confirmed.
The process began soon after the Supreme Court dismissed an
appeal on Friday by presidential aspirant Mr Saviour Kasukuwere seeking to
overturn a High Court ruling barring him from contesting the August 23
election.
In an interview with The Sunday Mail yesterday, ZEC vice
chairperson Ambassador Rodney Kiwa said: “We have no problem with the
presidential ballot papers now that we have been cleared by the courts.
“We have started printing those ballot papers.
“However, the current court cases relating to National
Assembly candidates are impacting the printing of ballot papers.”
He, however, refused to divulge whether ZEC had begun
printing ballot papers for elections in National Assembly constituencies that
have not been affected by court challenges.
Delays in finalising cases, he added, was hindering other
election-related processes, such as postal voting.
“We have not yet distributed voting material to those
taking part through postal voting.
“We received applications and ZEC closed the receipt of
applications.
“Our challenge now is to send three ballot papers for the
presidential, National Assembly and local authority elections to those who
qualify for postal voting.
“Although we are clear on the presidential ballot, we are
not yet clear on the National Assembly.”
Postal voting is open to members of the uniformed forces
and election officials intending to cast their votes ahead of the August 23
polls when they will be on official duty.
Those who qualify for postal voting include members of the
disciplined forces, electoral officers, diplomatic and consular officials
working outside the country and their spouses.
The process is open to those who apply not more than 14
days after sitting of the Nomination Court.
Successful applicants receive their voting material in
advance and will be required to send their votes in sealed envelopes to the
chief elections officer at least 14 days before polling day, which is Wednesday
next week.
The chief elections officer is then supposed to distribute
the postal votes to their respective constituencies within seven days of the
date of the actual poll.
On Thursday, ZEC will conduct elections for members of the
National Council of Chiefs, marking the first stage of the 2023 harmonised
elections.
In an earlier separate interview, ZEC chief elections
officer Mr Utloile Silaigwana said preparations for the elections to the
council, which is constituted by an Act of Parliament to represent traditional
chiefs across the country, were on course.
“The commission has already prepared the ballot paper for
the election,” he said.
“It is important to note that the ballot paper is blank
since the commission does not know the names of chiefs who will be nominated
for election on August 3, 2023.
“The provincial assemblies of chiefs will meet on August 3,
2023 to elect members to their respective provincial council of chiefs.
“The combined provincial councils of chiefs become the
National Council of Chiefs or simply the Council of Chiefs,” he said.
Thirty-six chiefs will be elected into the council —
Manicaland (5), Mashonaland Central (4), Mashonaland East (4), Mashonaland West
(4), Masvingo (5), Matabeleland North (5), Matabeleland South (4) and Midlands
(5). Sunday Mail
