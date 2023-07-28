skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
Advertise
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Friday, 28 July 2023
TYSON APPEAL DISMISSED
Friday, July 28, 2023
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
NEWS
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
BIGWIGS SHUN CHAMISA RALLIES
Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) senior officials have continued to shun their leader, Mr Nelson Chamisa who was a lone figure at the par...
FREDDY EXPELLED FROM CCC
MARRIED BUSINESSMAN TRAPPED AT MARRIED LOVER'S HOUSE, AXED TO DEATH
A BUSINESSMAN was axed to death, and had his legs chopped off, in a vicious attack on Sunday for allegedly bedding a gold panner’s wife. A...
REPRIEVE FOR TYSON
INDEPENDENT presidential candidate Saviour Kasukuwere has been granted temporary reprieve after the High Court struck off the roll an applic...
JUDGE BLOCKS 12 CCC CANDIDATES
Powered by
Blogger
.
Copyright © 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment