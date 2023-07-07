skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
Advertise
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Friday, 7 July 2023
TWO VILLAGERS ARRESTED FOR INSULTING ED
Friday, July 07, 2023
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
NEWS
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
ANOTHER BID TO BLOCK KASUKUWERE
Zanu PF has launched yet another bid to block exiled former Local Government minister Saviour Kasukuwere from challenging President Emmerson...
ASLEEP AT CHIWENGA RALLY
As Vice President Chiwenga addressed @ZANUPF_Official supporters the Political commissar was taking a nap and many others. Fun moments a...
I WAS JAH PRAYZAH'S CHILDHOOD SWEETHEART
A SUNNINGDALE woman, Julie Nyakodzi (38), insists she had a relationship with Jah Prayzah and regrets it didn’t evolve into marriage. Nyak...
I ONCE DATED JAH PRAYZAH
A ROW over shoes, between a landlady and a tenant, has ended up in court with Jah Prayzah’s name being dragged into the dispute. The landl...
US$300 A MONTH FOR UZ ESCORTS
ARE some University of Zimbabwe female students working as escorts and getting US$300 per month? According to an audio, which is circulati...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Copyright © 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment