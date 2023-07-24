TOLLGATES FRAUD : NINE SUSPENDED

The Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara) says it has suspended nine employees deployed at various tollgates for fraudulent activities.
In an internal communique from the risk and loss control
unit to members of staff, the organisation said through a mix of risk and loss
control operations, the unit picked suspicious conduct at some tolling sites.
Zinara's head of corporate communication and marketing
Tsungie Manyeza confirmed the development.
“As a rejuvenating
brand, the new Zinara is leaving no stone unturned in flushing out all forms of
vices that negatively impact our revenue collection mandate. The strengthening
of our controls is fast yielding results in plugging revenue leakages in our
systems,” Manyeza said.
“We are taking a hardline stance against all forms of fraud
and we have a robust procedure in place to close off the loopholes. Meanwhile,
our partnership with Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission in the forming of the
integrity committee has also yielded positive results whose rolehas gone a long
way in plugging leakages.”
She encouraged stakeholders to assist in plugging revenue
leakages and reporting suspicious transactions.
“We aim to improve customer experience at all levels of our
operations and we always encourage customers to get receipts as proof of
payment for all the transactions they do. We also encourage them to check that
the motor vehicle details on their receipts are correct,” Manyeza said.
Zinara has been on an aggressive rebranding drive which has
led to an improved corporate governance culture.
Last week, Zinara held its 6th annual general meeting where
the Transport and Infrastructural Development minister Felix Mhona implored the
agency to work with various stakeholders including the media to root out
corruption.
The organisation said transparency and accountability were
part of its new culture. Newsday
