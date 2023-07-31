THREE DRUG DEALERS CORNERED

Three major drug dealers have been arrested by police who seized over 50kg of crystal meth, commonly known as mutoriro, plus 2kg of mbanje.

The suspects, who were arrested under the ongoing operation: “No to dangerous drugs and illicit substances”, have since appeared in court where their trials are now pending.

Police launched the operation following reports of rampant drug abuse, especially among youths.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the latest arrests, adding the operation would continue.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police has intensified the fight against illegal drug peddling syndicates in the country and assures the public of readiness to ensure that the law takes its course without fear or favour,” he said.

The big haul was made on July 22 when detectives from CID Drugs and Narcotics in Harare recovered 2,253kg of mbanje and 49.4kg of crystal meth after receiving information from an informant that he had been given a bag in Beitbridge containing the drugs by a suspect who is yet to be identified.

On July 21 detectives from CID Drugs and Narcotics acted on received information and arrested Tinashe Utete (24) at Tashinga Car Park, Zengeza 5, Chitungwiza for unlawful possession of 5.34 grammes of crystal meth with a street value of $300 000.

In a related case, Precious Manyere (37) was also arrested at a house along Dunmore Street, Queensdale, Harare on July 21, for illegal possession of one gramme of crystal meth with a street value of $70 000.

The drugs were to be delivered to a certain man in Bulawayo.

On July 23, 2023, detectives from CID Drugs and Narcotics, Bulawayo reacted to a tip off and arrested Mbonisi Mpofu (46) at Yonah Shopping Centre, Entumbane for illegal possession of 3g of methacathinone with a street value of $40 800.

“Criminals involved in drug trafficking and peddling in communities will certainly be arrested. We urge the public to continue reporting illicit drug activities to the police,” said Asst Comm Nyathi. Herald