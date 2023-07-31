THREE DRUG DEALERS CORNERED

Three major drug dealers have been arrested by police who seized over 50kg of crystal meth, commonly known as mutoriro, plus 2kg of mbanje.
The suspects, who were arrested under the ongoing
operation: “No to dangerous drugs and illicit substances”, have since appeared
in court where their trials are now pending.
Police launched the operation following reports of rampant
drug abuse, especially among youths.
National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul
Nyathi confirmed the latest arrests, adding the operation would continue.
“The Zimbabwe Republic Police has intensified the fight
against illegal drug peddling syndicates in the country and assures the public
of readiness to ensure that the law takes its course without fear or favour,”
he said.
The big haul was made on July 22 when detectives from CID
Drugs and Narcotics in Harare recovered 2,253kg of mbanje and 49.4kg of crystal
meth after receiving information from an informant that he had been given a bag
in Beitbridge containing the drugs by a suspect who is yet to be identified.
On July 21 detectives from CID Drugs and Narcotics acted on
received information and arrested Tinashe Utete (24) at Tashinga Car Park,
Zengeza 5, Chitungwiza for unlawful possession of 5.34 grammes of crystal meth
with a street value of $300 000.
In a related case, Precious Manyere (37) was also arrested
at a house along Dunmore Street, Queensdale, Harare on July 21, for illegal
possession of one gramme of crystal meth with a street value of $70 000.
The drugs were to be delivered to a certain man in
Bulawayo.
On July 23, 2023, detectives from CID Drugs and Narcotics,
Bulawayo reacted to a tip off and arrested Mbonisi Mpofu (46) at Yonah Shopping
Centre, Entumbane for illegal possession of 3g of methacathinone with a street
value of $40 800.
“Criminals involved in drug trafficking and peddling in
communities will certainly be arrested. We urge the public to continue
reporting illicit drug activities to the police,” said Asst Comm Nyathi. Herald
