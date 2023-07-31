THREE DAY BODY VIEWING FOR BABA GUTI

Viewing of the body of the late Zimbabwe Assemblies of God Assembly Forward in Faith founding leader and National Hero Archbishop Ezekiel, will take place for three days to allow followers to pay their last respects before burial.

The church yesterday announced that the programme would start from Wednesday to Friday when Baba Guti’s body will be lying in state at the Ezekiel Guti International Convention Centre (AMFCC) for body viewing followed by an all-night prayer.

On Sunday people from across the globe are expected to fill the 60 000 seater national sports stadium for a special day of worship.

Prof Guti died at the age of 100 on July 5 in South Africa and his burial place will be communicated in due course. ZAOGA FIF secretary general Apostle Mishael Nyambo announced the programme in a circular referenced, “Programme for the grand celebration of the legacy and ministry of our father, Archbishop Professor Ezekiel H. Guti.”

“Kingdom greetings in the name of the Lord Jesus Christ. This letter serves to guide our preparations for the grand celebrations of the life, legacy and Ministry of our Father, Archbishop Professor Ezekiel H. Guti,” he said.

Apostle Nyambo said from Wednesday 2 August to Friday 4 August 2023 – the body of Archbishop Guti will lie in state at the Ezekiel Guti International Convention Centre (AMFCC) in the 8 000 seater auditorium.

“There will be no public gathering or services at AMFCC, but people will be free to come and pay their respects to our father (body viewing only). There will be ushers and security personnel to guide the proceedings.

“The programmes at AMFCC will only be held during the day. On Friday 4 August there will be an all night vigil at the City Sports Centre, beginning at 5:00pm,” he said.

Apostle Nyambo added: “Sunday 6 August — a special day of worship in the National Sports Stadium. We are kindly requesting believers from the Provinces outside Harare to arrive on Saturday 5 August 2023 to avoid accommodation and any other logistical challenges.” People from all walks of life have since expressed willingness to fill the national sports stadium to honour Prof Guti.

Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University graduate, Mrs Rumbidzai Mawonde said despite being an Anglican Church member, she benefited from the late national hero on the education front.

“I am forever grateful and proud to be a graduate from his University. If all goes well, I will attend Super Sunday to pay my last respects,” she said.

A ZAOGA member, Mr Tafadzwa Mugova was grateful that they had been given a chance to do body viewing for Baba Guti.

“It is a great honour to bid farewell to our great leader whose works will continue to live forever. He might be gone but his teachings are still alive,” he said.

Gogo Ruvimbo Makanaka who was once treated at Mbuya Dorcas Hospital in Waterfalls said the family and church had indeed given Baba Guti the recognition he deserves. Mrs Martha Negomo said she would fly from Australia to pay her last respects.

“I was taught to work hard by Baba and also to be a God fearing person. I cannot wait to be in Harare being part of the history of his last moments. Continue to rest in peace Baba,” she said.

Apart from evangelism, the ZAOGA FIF leader Archbishop Guti spearheaded the provision of social services by his church and sponsored the setting up of Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University in Bindura as well as Mbuya Dorcas Hospital in Waterfalls, Harare.

The church and family are currently observing a 30-day mourning period. Herald