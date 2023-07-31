TEEN BARBER RAPES MINOR TWICE

A 12-year-old girl was raped twice by her neighbour in Zengeza, Chitungwiza.

Tadiwanashe Blessing, 18, was arrested after the minor disclosed the rape to her teacher.

Harare provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, confirmed the arrest and said the victim was taken to Chitungwiza Central Hospital for medical examination.

“Police arrested a Zengeza man for raping a minor twice without protection,” said Insp Chakanza.

“Sometime in July 2023, the accused was reported to have proposed love to the minor but was turned down.

“On an unknown date, but during the same month, the complainant visited the accused’s barber shop, situated along Gumbakumba Street in Zengeza 1, for a haircut.

“After the service, the accused refused payment. He then proposed love again and was accepted.

“The accused later took the complainant to his residence where he raped her once without protection.

“Thereafter, the complainant went home but did not disclose the matter to anyone.”

He added: “On July 22, at around 1300 hours, the accused took the complainant to his place of residence where he raped her once again without protection.

“The complainant revealed the matter to her classmates who then informed their class teacher.

“The teacher interviewed the complainant who indicated that the accused person had, indeed, raped her leading to the arrest.” H Metro