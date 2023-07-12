TAPIWA'S KILLERS SENTENCED TO DEATH

Tafadzwa Shamba and Tapiwa Makore Senior have been handed the death sentence for the gruesome murder of Tapiwa Makore Junior by High Court judge, Justice Munamato Mutevedzi.

Tapiwa, who was murdered three years ago was found disfigured and dismembered into pieces, sparking far-reaching outrage throughout the nation.

Shamba confessed to the murder and this statement was confirmed by a magistrate and accepted by the High Court.

He told the court that they killed the boy with the intention of selling his body parts to a witchdoctor for US$1 500 to enhance their cabbage selling business. Herald