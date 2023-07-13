TAPIWA'S FAMILY RELOCATES TO HARARE

TAPIWA Makore Jr’s family has relocated to Harare after its relationship with families of those involved in his murder soured.
Nyamutumbu Village in Murehwa, which they once called home,
is now fraught with tension between them and their relatives following the
brutal murder of their seven-year-old son for ritual purposes.
“We have relocated to Hatfield because of the tension among
family members. The environment was no longer good for my family, especially
because the murder was committed by a relative.
“The place also kept on reminding me of the gruesome murder
of my son, especially every time I meet Tapiwa Sr’s wife.
“To reduce the trauma and avoid drama, I decided to
relocate,” said Munyaradzi Makore, Tapiwa Jr’s father.
He said he is not sure if he will ever go back to his rural
home.
He said the family hopes that the distance between Murehwa
and Harare will allow them to rebuild their lives and find the closure they so
desperately seek.
Tapiwa Jr’s mother, Linda Munyori, said she will never
forgive her son’s murderers because of the permanent scar his murder had left
in her life.
“I understand the death sentence is what they deserve, but
I wish they could feel the physical pain my son felt before he died.
“There is no longer unity within the family because some
family members still think and believe that Tapiwa Sr is innocent.
“That’s why we decided to move out of the village,” she
said.
Tapiwa Sr and Tafadzwa Shamba were given the death penalty
yesterday. H Metro
0 comments:
Post a Comment