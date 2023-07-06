SUPREME COURT : DRAX CONTRACT ABOVE BOARD

Drax Consult SAGL is now set for a US$20 million payment from the National Pharmaceutical Company (Natpharm) after the Supreme Court dismissed an appeal by the later seeking to block a High Court ruling reversing the cancellation of its medical supply contract.
Natpharm had argued that the contract was improperly
awarded.
The Supreme Court bench comprising Joseph Musakwa,
Chinembiri Bhunu and George Chiweshe heard the matter.
“It is hereby ordered that the appeal is dismissed. The
appellant shall pay the costs of suit.”
Drax lawyer Everson Samkange said this means that everyone,
who was smeared in the saga has been exonerated.
“Clearly the contract had an uproar in terms of publicity.
Some people and several sections of the media had different interpretations to
the contract.
“It is from the highest court that all those negative
allegations that were being levelled against the contractors were without basis
and without foundation.
“It also means that people who were dismissed by the media
had actually done absolutely nothing wrong!” said Samkange.
Samkange further submitted that the First Family which was
improperly dragged in the issue have been cleared.
Former health minister Obediah Moyo and Delish Nguwaya who
were separately charged with corruption have been cleared after prosecutors did
not pursue the charges. Herald
