STOCK THIEVES BUSTED

POLICE in Figtree, Matabeleland South Province, have arrested Thamsanqa Ncube

and Dumiso Dube, from Bulawayo, after their Honda Fit vehicle was found loaded

with a carcass.

Ncube and Dube’s luck ran out after the public tipped police that the duo’s Honda Fit

was in possession of a carcass. The beast was slaughtered at Zarebha Farm in

Figtree.

Matabeleland South police acting spokesperson, Thandolwenkosi Moyo, confirmed

the incident.

We have arrested these two suspects after their Honda Fit was brimming to its full

capacity with the carcass of a stolen cow; they are helping police with investigations.

“We would want to thank the public for working with the police in reducing stock theft.

We also want to urge our farmers to jealously guard their livestock from these

criminals, he said.

Matabeleland South has over the years been hit by livestock theft. This has given

police and farmers sleepless nights. To curb this, police have given the green light to

villagers and farmers to form anti-stock theft association and in Manama, GASTA is

ensuring that no stone is left unturned, with a Community Police base constructed to

ensure that the country attains a crime- free society. NewZiana