STOCK THIEVES BUSTED

POLICE in Figtree, Matabeleland South Province, have arrested Thamsanqa Ncube
and Dumiso Dube, from Bulawayo, after their Honda Fit
vehicle was found loaded
with a carcass.
Ncube and Dube’s luck ran out after the public tipped
police that the duo’s Honda Fit
was in possession of a carcass. The beast was slaughtered
at Zarebha Farm in
Figtree.
Matabeleland South police acting spokesperson,
Thandolwenkosi Moyo, confirmed
the incident.
We have arrested these two suspects after their Honda Fit
was brimming to its full
capacity with the carcass of a stolen cow; they are helping
police with investigations.
“We would want to thank the public for working with the
police in reducing stock theft.
We also want to urge our farmers to jealously guard their
livestock from these
criminals, he said.
Matabeleland South has over the years been hit by livestock
theft. This has given
police and farmers sleepless nights. To curb this, police
have given the green light to
villagers and farmers to form anti-stock theft association
and in Manama, GASTA is
ensuring that no stone is left unturned, with a Community
Police base constructed to
ensure that the country attains a crime- free society. NewZiana
