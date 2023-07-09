STATE MEDIA IN WINKY D BLACKOUT

SOCIAL media users and music fans have blasted the state-run media houses for their alleged blackout out on Winky D’s music and brand.

Following the launch of the politically charged album Eureka Eureka, state broadcaster ZBC and radio station Star FM appear to have an unwritten rule of muting Winky D at their respective stations.

The album carries songs such as Ibotso, Vafarasi, Chauruka and many others that tackle social injustice, Zimbabwe's economic meltdown and corruption within the government.

Ibotso speaks of how the rich and powerful are taking all that the poorer should be getting while Chaurukua warns those in higher offices not to abuse the authority they have as one day that is bound to be lost.

A week after the release of the album, a Zanu PF affiliated group-Economic Empowerment Group (EEG) led by Mike Chimombe held a press conference denouncing Winky D's music and calling for his work to be banned on radio stations as well as having him barred from live performances.

However, after EEG's calls to ban Winky D, ZBC denied banning the artiste.

“The Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation has noted with concern unfounded messages circulating on various social media platforms alleging that there has been a ban on Winky D’s songs on the ZBC platforms,” read a statement from ZBC.

“ZBC is a public broadcaster and is guided by the philosophy of leaving no one and no place behind. It should be categorically stated that we do not discriminate against any music artists.”

Speaking to Standard Style, earlier a Star FM staffer alleged they were directed not to play Winky D’s music on the station.

“Everyone, the management at these radio stations were briefed that Winky D's music shall not be played at all,” he said.

“It's a deliberate move to suffocate his music due to his politically charged lyrics which they said is anti-government.

“It's an unofficial rule, but it applies, If one plays his (Winky D) music they would find themselves in big trouble.”

Star FM recently found itself embroiled in controversy after excluding Winky D from their “ZimNtulikazi” poster.

Social media users were quick to express their disappointment with Star FM, questioning why Winky D was excluded from the flyer, which included late musicians such as Oliver Mtukudzi.

Star FM manager Comfort Mbofana on Friday said he was in a meeting and would be in touch later in the day, but did not answer calls until the time of going to print.

ZBC also found itself under fire from social media users after they deliberately ignored Winky D in their reportage of the artiste’s involvement on Bob Marley’s posthumous album with Nutty O.

The state broadcaster only mentioned Nutty O being part of the album and ignored Winky D in the reportage.

Effort to get a comment from the Information and publicity ministry were fruitless as minister Monica Mutsvangwa’s mobile phone went unanswered.

Dancehall stars Winky D and Nutty O will feature on the new Bob Marley and the Wailers’ posthumous tribute album Africa Unite set to be released on August 4.

On the 10-track album, Bob Marley features Winky D and Nutty O on track number 1 titled So Much trouble in the World. The album pays tribute to Marley and the Wailers’ timeless classics while infusing them with Afro Dancehall and Afro beats with collaborations also from Tiwa Savage, Davido, Ayra Starr, Patoranking, Rema , Sarkodie and many more. Standard