SHE HAD VISIBLE PAIN : DOC TESTIFIES IN BITI TRIAL

Deputy Prosecutor-General Mr Michael Reza has closed the State case after leading evidence from his last witness, Doctor Ushewokunze, who admitted to treating Mrs Tatiana Aleshina at Trauma Centre in Borrowdale, Harare.
Biti is facing charges of assaulting businesswoman Mrs
Tatiana Aleshina at the Harare Magistrates Court.
Dr Ushewokunze had told the court that she treated Mrs
Aleshina on November 30, 2019 at around 8.30pm and had prescribed some medicine
for her.
The doctor told the court that Mrs Aleshina had visible
pain on her right shoulder region after she examined her.
She said if a person is stressed or threatened, they can
faint or in the worst case, can have a heart attack.
Soon after the State closed its case, Biti’s lawyer Mr Alec
Muchadehama filed his intention to apply for discharge.
The matter took over two years for the trial to start owing
to several court applications by Biti.
Four witnesses testified including Mrs Aleshina. Several applications for recusal of the magistrate were filed and dismissed by the court for lacking merit.
The High Court also dismissed some of the recusal
applications.
The State was able to close its case despite several other
court applications that included referral to Constitutional Court.
Mr Muchadehama indicated that he will file his application
for discharge on July 26, and Mr Reza said he will submit his response on July
28. Herald
