SEVEN MOST WANTED CRIMINALS HIDING IN SA

SEVEN suspected armed robbers who are on police’s most wanted list for committing a spate of high profile criminal cases countrywide are believed to be operating and hiding in South Africa where most of them have bought expensive houses and are also operating businesses from the proceeds of crime.

The gang is wanted for committing a spate of robberies countrywide, including the raid of a cash-in-transit vehicle transporting nearly 12kg of gold worth US$675 000 from How Mine to Fidelity Printers and Refiners in October last year, financial institutions, money transfer agents, wholesalers and a grocery shops among others between May and October last year.

In Bulawayo alone, the gang reportedly got away with over US$858 000 and R508 000 in five raids within four months. The suspects are linked to several other robberies countrywide in which large amounts of cash was stolen.

They are Elijah Vumbunu alias Mupositori, David Sawadye, Israel Zulu, Kudakwashe Mudzingwa alias Umbro, Takafa Vumbunu alias Naison Mahembe, Paul Chinake and Brian Murape.

Investigations carried out revealed that after committing the crimes the gang would flee to the neighbouring country where they have established some businesses and they are pretending to be businesspeople.

One of them, Elijah Vumbunu, is alleged to be operating a trucking business and living in plush suburbs.

Police have since roped in the International Criminal Police Organisations (Interpol) to assist them in tracking down these suspected criminals.

In October last year, police in Bulawayo linked the suspects to four other armed robbery cases in the city.

Thirteen suspects raided a Securico Security Company cash-in-transit van which was transporting the gold from How Mine to Fidelity Printers in the city earlier in October last year.

Police then arrested three of the 13 and connected some of them to four similar forays that occurred in the city.

The gang has been fingered in heists at two financial institutions, a fruit and vegetable wholesaler and a grocery shop between May and October. In total, the gangsters have stolen US$858 000 and R508 000 in five raids within four months.

There is a US$5 000 bounty for anyone who may provide law enforcement agents with details that will lead to the arrest of the suspects.

The suspects included brothers Xiba Nkosilathi Tonderai Vumbunu, Abraham Vumbunu and Elijah Vumbunu.

Other suspects were identified as Israel Zulu, David Sanyatwe, Jimmy Gonyate, Vincent Ishmael Chabikwa, Abbysinia Shuma also known as Dulini, Kelvin and Mike.

The suspects were also wanted for robbery which occurred at Gain Cash and Carry wholesale situated at the corner of Jason Moyo and 6th Avenue in Bulawayo, on 18 May 2022.

They were also linked to a raid of Hamara supermarket situated along Fife Street between 4th and 5th Avenue which occurred on 30 May 2022. Herald