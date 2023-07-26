SECURITY GUARD FOUND DEAD IN HARARE

A 42-year-old Gilta Security security guard was found dead and his guard dog locked in a cage in Msasa on Monday.

Chamunorwa Charuma’s body was discovered by a fellow security guard, Phellomina Tamai (24), who had come to take over the day’s duty from him.

Chamunorwa’s trousers was found at knee length.

Chamunorwa had been deployed alone with his dog on Sunday evening at CBZ FMG Msasa.

On Monday at around 7am, Harare provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, said the body was taken to Parirenyatwa Hospital mortuary and is awaiting a post-mortem.

Insp Chakanza also confirmed another suspected case of murder where an unidentified body was found on a garbage hip in Msasa.

The body was discovered by a tyre repair’s client who was walking around while the tyre was being fixed.

The body was taken to Parirenyatwa Hospital mortuary. H Metro