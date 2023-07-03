SCHOOL CLOSED OVER MUBOBOBO TEACHER

Shindi Secondary in Chivi has closed after allegations that pupils are collapsing at school and after that they see a teacher (named) having magical sex (mubobobo) with them.

The school which is in Ward 26 was closed on June 13, 2023, after an outcry from parents over the satanic allegations. Sources said about 20 pupils, mainly girls collapsed every day.

The school is expected to reopen after the accused teacher leaves the School.

Chivi District Schools Inspector (DSI) Isaac Gwamuri, confirmed the closure but could not comment to The Mirror as he said he was away in Chinhoyi.

“The school is closed after parents complained about suspected satanic activities. But I cannot comment right away because I am in Chinhoyi,’’ said Gwamuri.

Shindi Deputy Head, Tavonga Chakawa referred all questions to the DSI.

The Mirror has a letter dated June 13, 2023, written to the DSI by Chief Shindi accusing the teacher of belonging to a satanic cult and causing problems in the school.

This is not the first that a teacher had caused problems with mubobobo at a school. At a certain school in Buhera, a teacher had to be removed after allegedly terrorizing female teachers both married and unmarried.

Sources said the teacher uses mubobobo on girls both at school and at home. At school, pupils allegedly shouted out the teacher’s name after collapsing, according to Chief Shindi’s letter in the hands of The Mirror.

Some parents said their children would see the teacher coming into their bedrooms at night and having sex with them.

“Girls scream at night and they say they are being called out by the teacher. Ndakatora mwana wangu adonha achitaura chirungu achiti Maugara anomuita mubobobo paanenge adonha,’’ reads part of the chief’s letter.

Sources said pupils started collapsing last year; they gasped in classrooms calling out the teacher’s name. Masvingo Mirror