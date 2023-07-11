ROBBERS RAID GREENDALE HOUSE, FLEE WITH US$100K

Six armed robbers raided a house in Greendale, Harare and got away with US$100 000, a pistol and various goods last Friday night.
The robbers first attacked a security guard manning the
house to gain entry into the premises.
They later attacked one complainant who was inside the
house before stealing the money, gun, cellphone, a blanket and four litres of
cooking oil.
No arrests have since been made and investigations are in
still progress.
National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul
Nyathi confirmed the incident.
“Police in Harare are investigating a case of robbery which
occurred at a certain house along Court Road, Greendale, Harare on July 7,
2023.
“Six unknown suspects attacked a security guard and
complainant before stealing US$100 000 cash, a pistol, cellphone, blanket and
two x 2litres cooking oil. Anyone with information that might assist with
investigations should report at any nearest police station,” he said.
Meanwhile, on July 5, 2023, detectives from CID Homicide
arrested Liberty Moyo (25), Madoda Moyo (20), Kaulani Tshuma (20) and
Bekithemba Tshuma (26) in connection with a robbery case in which they allegedly
attacked a complainant at a mine in Matopo in June this year.
The suspects stole US$1 400, 42 grammes of gold and four
cellphones.
The incidents come after recently, seven armed robbers
raided a house in Mayambara, Seke and attacked three people before robbing them
of more than US$1 100, various electrical gadgets and property.
The incident occurred at around 2am and no arrests have
been made.
“Police in Chitungwiza are still investigating a case of
robbery in which seven unidentified male suspects broke into a house which had
three occupants in Mayambara, Seke on June 28, 2023 at around 2am.
