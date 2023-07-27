RIVALS TRADE BARBS AS HOUSE IS ATTACKED



CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) candidates for St Mary’s, Chitungwiza, yesterday traded accusations after one of them had his house attacked with an explosive device.

The verbal exchanges occurred after an explosive device was thrown into CCC official candidate Brighton Mazhindu’s Manyame Park home in the wee hours of yesterday.

Mazhindu is facing off with lawyer Fred Masarirevu, who also filed his papers under the CCC, although the opposition party has disowned him.

Mazhindu told NewsDay that the incident happened at around 1:30am.

“I was awakened by a disturbing sound at around 1:30am,” he said.

“I suspect Fred because he does not have any support in the constituency.”

The scene was attended by the Police Bomb Disposal and Forensics Unit.

Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said: “The ZRP confirms that it has received a report of malicious damage to property at house number 8399 St Mary’s, Chitungwiza. Investigations are now underway.”

Mazhindu said the explosion, which shattered window panes, caused damage worth US$1 000. His carport roof was also blown off and there were cracks on the wall.

On the other hand, Masarirevu accused Mazhindu of dragging his name into the mud.

“I am not a politician like him. They know what is done in politics and how dirty they play their game,” Masarirevu said.

CCC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere called for peace.

“We condemn political violence. No person should be attacked on account of their political beliefs,” Mahere said before calling on police to bring those responsible to book. Newsday