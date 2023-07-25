REPRIEVE FOR TYSON

INDEPENDENT presidential candidate Saviour Kasukuwere has been granted temporary reprieve after the High Court struck off the roll an application for execution of a judgment granted in favour of a Zanu PF activist who is seeking his disqualification from the presidential race.
In his application filed earlier this month, Zanu PF
activist Lovedale Mangwana said he wanted the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission
(Zec) to go ahead and print ballot papers without Kasukuwere’s name.
However, when the matter was heard in chambers yesterday,
High Court judge Justice David Mangota removed the matter from the roll of
urgent matters, ordering each party to bear its own costs.
Addressing journalists after the hearing, Kasukuwere’s
lawyer Method Ndlovu said the judge indicated that he could not decide on an
issue that was still before a higher court.
“The court refused to hear Mangwana and removed the matter
off the roll on the basis that there is no judicial economy at all for it to
hear the matter today as the Supreme Court will finally deal with it on
Thursday.
“So the court was alive and aware of the fact that it is at
risk of issuing an order which might be contradictory to what the Apex court of
the land, the Supreme Court, will say in non-constitutional matters,” Ndlovu
said.
Mangwana’s application for execution came after Kasukuwere
filed a Supreme Court appeal in which he sought to reverse an earlier High
Court judgment that blocked the former Zanu PF commissar from standing in next
month’s elections as a presidential candidate.
Mangwana wanted the High Court order, blocking Kasukuwere
from contesting, to be executed pending the Supreme Court appeal. Newsday
