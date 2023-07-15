REJECTED POPULAR CCC CANDIDATE TURNED INDEPENDENT TO DIVIDE VOTES IN MASVINGO

There are fears of vote split in Masvingo City Council’s ward 1 in the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party as one member Edmond Maruta who was disqualified went on to stand as independent after the party chose Sabina Chikwangwani to represent the party.
Sources within the party said they tried engaging him to
withdraw as was the case in ward 2 but Maruta refused and basing on the support
he had, he could pool a sizeable number of voters at the expense of CCC.
“The provincial leadership tried all tricks in the book but
they failed to convince him to step down and considering the support he had
during campaigns, he could take a sizeable number of people and remember the
seat once went to Zanu PF so it’s not surprising if it wins again,” said the
source.
Speaking to TellZim News, Maruta said he was not going to
back down saying he was confident of victory as he was working on the ground.
“I am a man of my word, so I don’t back down on my decision
to stand as independent, we are working on the ground and we are telling our
people that they should vote for a person not party. They need to vote for
someone who is capable and people in ward 1 know who is better among us
candidates,” said Maruta
On the nomination Maruta told TellZim News that he was
disgruntled about the whole selection process saying he doesn’t know how on
earth he lost to Chikwangwani since he had all what it takes to represent the
party but the party went on to pick a ‘back bencher’.
“I have filed nomination papers as independent because I
felt that I was the one who deserved to represent the party considering how I
worked.”
“I was on the forefront of making sure that people, mainly
the youths register to vote, I was shocked to find out that, a back bencher,
someone who did not work or contributed anything for the party was selected,
this is the reason why I decided to go independent and I am confident of
winning because I have a lot of support from people I worked with,” said
Maruta.
He however, said he is urging his supporters to vote for
him as councilor then vote for Nelson Chamisa for president.
“To all ward 1 people especially members of CCC, vote for
me as your councilor so that I fulfil what I promised to you. I also urge you
to stand by president Nelson Chamisa.
There has been a candidate chaotic selection process by CCC
which resulted in a number of disgruntled members contesting as independent
candidates in Masvingo.
In ward 2, Rocky Kamuzonda had filed as an independent but
later on withdrew after the party intervention.
In the same ward, Frank Chirairo also filed as CCC together
with Shantiel Chiwara making a double candidate in the same ward.
Chirairo who was alleged to have forged signatures later on
withdrew quitting active politics and has also renounced his CCC membership.
Other CCC members who contested as independent include
Masvingo Mayor Collen Maboke who is contesting for Masvingo Urban parliamentary
seat as well as Chiredzi Town Council Chairperson Gibson Hwende who is
contesting for Chiredzi Central Constituency. TellZimNews
