RAPED GIRL (4) STILL IN ICU

A FOUR-YEAR old girl, who was kidnapped and raped in Mutoko, is still in the Intensive Care Unit – three months after her horror ordeal.

Her relatives say they are traumatised by the condition of their child.

The girl has been admitted at a Harare hospital since April 22.

She was kidnapped on her way home from school.

Allegations indicate that her suspected attackers, Pedo Samu (52) and Godfrey Gatsi (38), intended to kill her for ritual purposes.

Samu and Gatsi have since been arrested and investigations are ongoing.

“We don’t know what to do anymore, our child is suffering and has been in the ICU since April.

“We are seeking help from well-wishers to help our child in hospital.

“All we want is our child to come back home,” said the girl’s father.

National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, confirmed that Samu and Gatsi have been arrested.

“Police in Mutoko arrested Samu and Gatsi in connection with a case of kidnapping which occurred on April 22 at Hurumutumbu Business Centre in which an ECD pupil (4) was abducted on her way home from school.

“Samu allegedly confessed that they intended to kill the victim for ritual purposes after being promised US$1 500 by Gatsi.

“Investigations by the police established that the victim was sexually abused,” he said. B Metro