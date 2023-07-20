PROSECUTOR DEMANDS PUBLIC PROTECTION FROM PONZI SHARKS

The State has opposed bail in the case of a Harare man who lost US$80 000 to a con-artist who operated a Ponzi Scheme that he disguised as Homelife Furniture and Electrical Appliance Company.

Emmanuel Chikweza is being charged together with his company, Homelife Furniture and Electrical Appliance Company.

In opposing bail, prosecutor Mr Anesu Chirenje told the court that the public should be protected from Ponzi Scheme fraudsters.

He said Chikweza tried to influence one of the witnesses not to come to court.

“The accused person is likely to interfere with witnesses and is therefore not a suitable candidate for bail,” said Mr Chirenje.

He said the State has overwhelming evidence against the accused person.

“If granted bail, as a person of financial means, he is likely to flee the jurisdiction of this court,” said Mr Chirenje.

Harare magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi deferred the matter to today for ruling.

The complainant is Mr Brighton Ushendibaba.

Allegations are that sometime in January 2023, Chikweza approached Mr Ushendibaba and told him that if paid US$80 000, his company would get a monthly profit of US$25 000.

It is alleged that this promise of a huge return was meant to entice Mr Ushendibaba, which he successfully did.

Acting upon the misrepresentation, Mr Ushendibaba made the US$80 000 to Chikweza and his company.

The State alleges that from March up to now, Mr Ushendibaba made follow-ups with Chikweza for the monthly profit and initial capital, to no avail.

That is when Mr Ushendibaba realised he had been duped and a police report was then made.

Investigations revealed Chikweza never invested the money and lacked capacity to pay the amounts as initially promised.

The State alleges that as a result, Mr Ushendibaba suffered an actual prejudice of US$80 000, and nothing was recovered. Herald