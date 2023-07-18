PROPHET LURED ME INTO SATANISM

A 25-year-old woman has sensationally claimed that she was lured by a self-styled prophet into a second marriage and ended up being initiated into satanism.

Rumbidzai Hakurekwi, of Mutasa District in Manicaland, told H-Metro that she was convinced by a Marondera-based self-styled prophet, only identified as Madzibaba Admire, that her misfortunes were going to disappear if she became his second wife.

Rumbidzai accepted and was taken to a shrine in South Africa where she was allegedly made to drink human blood as part of the initiation.

“My life is now miserable following what I went through at the hands of Madzibaba Admire,” said Rumbidzai.

“I was led to his shrine in Marondera for cleansing, but the prayers ended in adultery.

“Ndakanzi zviripauri zvinotongopera chete nekuroorwa nemunhu wemweya kusvika ndabvuma.

“Ndakabva ndaendeswa kuSouth Africa kwandakanonwiswa ropa nekuendeswa pasi pemvura.

“From that time, I began to live a life that I couldn’t understand, and did evil things to my neighbours and relatives.”

She added: “At one night I was subjected to sexual assault by several men at a shrine.

“I conceived and Madzibaba took me back home and I had a miscarriage.

“I caused the death of Madzibaba Admire’s sister through satanism and her mother got to know about it, and I confessed to her.”

Madzibaba Admire’s mother, Abigail Kamudzandu (57) confirmed the story and appealed for help.

“My son used to be a popular prophet in Cherutombo in Marondera where we live, but his satanism has caused untold suffering in my life,” said Abigail.

“Everything being said by Rumbidzai is true and we have consulted a number of people seeking spiritual deliverance in vain.

“Admire has an evil spirit.

“I am seeking help to come out of this bondage that has left me unable to live well with relatives and neighbours,” said Abigail.

Madzibaba Admire, who is reported to be in South Africa, could not be reached for comment. H Metro