POLYGAMIST KILLS DAUGHTER (7) FOR SOILING SELF

A 29-year-old polygamist from Mvurwi fatally assaulted his seven-year-old daughter for soiling herself before threatening his four wives into silence.
The minor, Laina John was assaulted with a wooden stick and
wire on July 10 and again with a metal rod on July 18 before succumbing to the
injuries the following day, July 19.
The father Tinashe John planned a secret burial of his
daughter at Forester D Farm in Mvurwi before the police received a tip-off.
Provincial police spokesperson Sergeant Major Samuel
Chikasha said on July 10, Laina messed herself and her father assaulted her all
over the body with a wooden stick and metal road.
The minor started complaining of chest pains.
On July 18, the fourth wife, Tanyaradzwa Tembo reported the
minor to her father after she urinated in her pants.
John then took a 50-centimetre-long metal rod and assaulted
Laina all over her body.
The minor suffered a fractured left arm, swollen buttocks
and back.
John took her daughter to the bathroom and bathed her to
remove blood stains from her clothes.
The whole night Laina groined in pain until she died the
following day at around 8 am in the dining room.
Sgt Major Chikasha said after discovering that Laina has
passed on, John threatened his wives not to reveal details of the ill-treatment
of the minor.
A secret burial was arranged and the body was ferried in a
scotch cart to Forester D Farm where the grandparents live.
On July 20 at around 3 pm, Mvurwi police reived a tip which
led to the recovery of the body at the farm.
The body was conveyed to Mvurwi Hospital and awaits a
post-mortem. Herald
