POLL VIOLENCE : CRACK TEAM ON STAND - BY

Police have set up an Elections Committee and Special Investigations Teams countrywide to deal with political violence ahead of next month’s harmonised elections.
So far, about 83 percent of police officers have been
trained on public order management.
In an interview yesterday national police spokesperson
Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the development.
“The ZRP is ready to ensure that the forthcoming harmonised
elections are held in a credible, peaceful and conducive environment. The Commissioner
General of Police (Godwin Matanga) has set up the ZRP Elections Committee which
is coordinating police deployments and engaging with the Zimbabwe Electoral
Commission (ZEC) on the modalities of deploying officers at polling stations
countrywide.
“So far 83 percent of police officers have also seen
trained on public order management and these include senior and junior members
and we hope to complete the exercise by the end of this month,” he said.
Asst Comm Nyathi said some of the officers had also been
seconded at both district and national level to handle cases of political
violence.
“The Commissioner General of Police has also set up Special
Investigations Teams in all provinces to handle cases of political violence.
“In terms of resources and other logistics issues are being
put in place. However, we would like to urge political parties that whenever
they want to hold gatherings they should notify the police and that political
leaders should also preach the gospel of peace,” he said.
Asst Comm Nyathi said the more than 100 police vehicles
commissioned by President Mnangagwa on Wednesday would be used during the
elections.
Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe
said the handover of the vehicles reflected Government’s determination to
heighten capacitation of the police to effectively discharge its constitutional
mandate.
Speaking at the commissioning of the vehicles, Minister
Kazembe said: “As the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage we are
grateful that despite numerous competing demands, Government continues to
respond to our plea for resources which enable the ZRP to effectively discharge its mandate.
“Your Excellency, we remain appreciative of your commitment
towards equipping the Zimbabwe Republic Police with modern tools of trade as the nation gears for the
2023 harmonised elections.
“Indeed, the acquisition of the fleet of motor vehicles
will go a long way to thwart all potential public disorders,” he said.
Minister Kazembe said like any police organisation
worldwide, the ZRP required significant amount of vehicles to cater for
operations which included scene attendance, public order management, patrols,
traffic enforcement, border patrols and general administration.
On Wednesday, President Mnangagwa said police must maintain
the highest degree of vigilance to guarantee maintenance of law and order as
well as the protection of life and property before, during and after the
forthcoming harmonised general elections.
He reiterated his administration’s zero tolerance to
politically motivated violence and that his Government will never allow the present
peace, unity and stability in the country to be tainted for the political
expediency of a few rogue pseudo politicians.
He was speaking while commissioning 132 vehicles for the
police, which include off road pick up vehicles, some of which will be assigned
for border patrols.
He also unveiled a new name for the Morris Depot Police
Academy, ZRP Mkushi Academy, as well as donating 100 computers and printers to
the ZRP. The academy is named after the Mkushi Girls Training Camp in Zambia
that was attacked by Rhodesian forces in 1977 massacring many of the unarmed
female trainees.
“As you are aware, our country is now in election season
with the harmonised general elections due to be held on August 23 this year. I
wish to reiterate my administration’s zero tolerance to politically motivated
violence.
“Violence, divisive tendencies and nefarious machinations
are unacceptable and alien to our country’s politics. My Government will never
allow the present peace, unity and stability in our country to be tainted for
the political expediency of a few rogue pseudo politicians.
“The Zimbabwe Republic Police must, thus, assume the
highest degree of vigilance to guarantee maintenance of law and order as well
as the protection of life and property, before, during and after elections. I
exhort you, the men and women in our police force, to be watchful, pro-active
and bring all perpetrators of politically motivated crimes to book, without
fear or favour.
“Meanwhile, I want to commend our people, throughout the
country, for showing a high level of political maturity since the proclamation
of the election date. Let us all continue with this culture of peace, unity
andoneness as we demonstrate that our country is now a mature democracy.
“The atmosphere that has characterised all political
activities to date, is applauded. Going forward, I call upon the citizenry to
say, no to violence in all its forms. Let us all cultivate, nurture and preach
peace, unity, political tolerance, love and harmony,” President Mnangagwa said.
On commissioning the vehicles, the President said, his
Government had repeatedly demonstrated its commitment to build the capacity of
the police through the gradual modernisation and incremental provision of tools
