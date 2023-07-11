PAY TALKS : NO JOY FOR CIVIL SERVANTS

NEGOTIATIONS for a salary hike between government and civil servants have continued to drag as they are yet to reach a “conclusive” agreement.
Government and the Zimbabwe Confederation of Public Sector
Trade Unions (ZCPSTU), formerly Apex Council, met in the capital last Friday,
where they failed to reach to an agreement.
ZCPSTU chairperson Cecilia Alexander told NewsDay yesterday
that they were yet to reach a “conclusive” agreement.
She, however, refused to divulge more details on what was
discussed during the Friday meeting.
“We had negotiations with the government on July the 7th on
Friday on the salary increment on both the US dollar and local currency
components,” she said.
“The meeting was not conclusive as the government is in
consultation with its principal. The government said they are going to consult
further on the increment and we have since agreed to meet seven days from the
day we met.”
She said the civil servants wanted to maintain the spirit
of negotiations.
“Once the negotiations are over, we will issue a statement
from when we started the negotiations,” Alexander said.
According to a statement issued by ZCPSTU, government had
tabled its offer at the meeting.
“However, the workers’ side acknowledged the offer, but
asked the government team of negotiators to consult their principals for
improvement in both US dollar and the Zimbabwe dollar component with the view
to restore and improve value. The meeting is expected to reconvene in the
shortest period,” the ZCPSTU statement said.
Sources who attended the meeting said government had tabled
an increment of US$50 hard cash and the equivalent of less US$40 in local
currency.
“Government offered a US$50 component and a less than US$40
local currency component. This is what was discussed during the meeting,” a
source close to the negotiations said.
Civil servants are pushing government to increase their
salaries to at least US$560 for the least paid employee. Newsday
