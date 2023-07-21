OPPOSITION THUGS TORCH HEADMAN'S HUT

Headman Siabbubi of Chabwidi area under Chief Siabuwa in Binga and his family reportedly cheated death by a whisker when three assailants who are suspected opposition supporters allegedly pelted stones them with stones before torching a hut and perimeter fence with fire.

Headman Siabbubi, birth name Siabbubi Muzamba, said the attackers, one of them he identified as his former brother-in-law Smart Mudenda, uttered political statements saying they wanted to kill him for being a Zanu-PF supporter.

While police in Matabeleland North could not readily confirm the incident saying a formal report had not been received, Headman Siabbubi said he reported the matter to police in Siabuwa and was told the case would proceed by way of summons after investigations.

“We narrowly survived and we are lucky to be alive with my wife and two minor children aged four and two years,” said Headman Siabbubi.

He said he clearly identified one of the attackers as Smart Mudenda from Siakalobe village and the suspect is a brother to his former wife who died a few years ago.

“They came to kill. We were sleeping in a ngazi (Tonga elevated hut) when suddenly there was a fire which also burnt nearby bundles of thatch grass. My wife Sandra Munkuli tried to escape and they grabbed her by the foot as they were very close. She screamed and as I was coming out too they let go of her leg and fled.

“He (Mudenda) always accused me of bewitching his late sister even though she died after falling into a well. When they came to attack, we heard them say ‘we want to kill a Zanu-PF person’ as they threw stones at our huts. We managed to identify Mudenda as the three suspects were running away after setting our hut and perimeter fence on fire,” said the headman.

Headman Siabbubi said the incident happened on Monday just before 10pm.

He said the attackers came twice on the same night after the first attempt had failed.

He reported to police the following day and the suspects were taken for questioning but no arrest was made.

“When I went back to police after reporting the issue, I was told that the suspects had denied attacking us and police said they were going to call me when the case is ready for court.

“I think the suspects are CCC members. They know that as traditional leaders we support government of the day and I heard them saying they wanted to kill a Zanu-PF member as they pelted stones,” said Headman Siabbubi, a village head for Siakalebula 2.

He presides over 15 villages in Chabwidi area as headman.

Chief Siabuwa confirmed receiving a report and urged citizens and political parties to desist from violence and tolerate each other’s political affiliation and difference.

“We did not have any political violence prior to this incident as we thought this time around there is peace compared to the time we had by-elections. Our wish is that political parties and their members should respect the constitutional right freedom of association.

“We have been reiterating to people that we should live in harmony since we are all related as black people. We await to hear the outcome of this case,” he said.

Binga, with two National Assembly constituencies and 25 wards, is predominantly opposition home ground. CITE