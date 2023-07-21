OPPOSITION THUGS TORCH HEADMAN'S HUT

Headman Siabbubi of Chabwidi area under Chief Siabuwa in Binga and his family reportedly cheated death by a whisker when three assailants who are suspected opposition supporters allegedly pelted stones them with stones before torching a hut and perimeter fence with fire.
Headman Siabbubi, birth name Siabbubi Muzamba, said the
attackers, one of them he identified as his former brother-in-law Smart
Mudenda, uttered political statements saying they wanted to kill him for being
a Zanu-PF supporter.
While police in Matabeleland North could not readily
confirm the incident saying a formal report had not been received, Headman
Siabbubi said he reported the matter to police in Siabuwa and was told the case
would proceed by way of summons after investigations.
“We narrowly survived and we are lucky to be alive with my
wife and two minor children aged four and two years,” said Headman Siabbubi.
He said he clearly identified one of the attackers as Smart
Mudenda from Siakalobe village and the suspect is a brother to his former wife
who died a few years ago.
“They came to kill. We were sleeping in a ngazi (Tonga
elevated hut) when suddenly there was a fire which also burnt nearby bundles of
thatch grass. My wife Sandra Munkuli tried to escape and they grabbed her by
the foot as they were very close. She screamed and as I was coming out too they
let go of her leg and fled.
“He (Mudenda) always accused me of bewitching his late
sister even though she died after falling into a well. When they came to
attack, we heard them say ‘we want to kill a Zanu-PF person’ as they threw
stones at our huts. We managed to identify Mudenda as the three suspects were
running away after setting our hut and perimeter fence on fire,” said the
headman.
Headman Siabbubi said the incident happened on Monday just
before 10pm.
He said the attackers came twice on the same night after
the first attempt had failed.
He reported to police the following day and the suspects
were taken for questioning but no arrest was made.
“When I went back to police after reporting the issue, I
was told that the suspects had denied attacking us and police said they were
going to call me when the case is ready for court.
“I think the suspects are CCC members. They know that as
traditional leaders we support government of the day and I heard them saying
they wanted to kill a Zanu-PF member as they pelted stones,” said Headman
Siabbubi, a village head for Siakalebula 2.
He presides over 15 villages in Chabwidi area as headman.
Chief Siabuwa confirmed receiving a report and urged
citizens and political parties to desist from violence and tolerate each
other’s political affiliation and difference.
“We did not have any political violence prior to this
incident as we thought this time around there is peace compared to the time we
had by-elections. Our wish is that political parties and their members should
respect the constitutional right freedom of association.
“We have been reiterating to people that we should live in
harmony since we are all related as black people. We await to hear the outcome
of this case,” he said.
Binga, with two National Assembly constituencies and 25
wards, is predominantly opposition home ground. CITE
