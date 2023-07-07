NO URBAN RALLIES FOR ED

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa and his Zanu PF leadership are shying away from urban rallies amid reports that the ruling party is avoiding “fake” crowds that attend its meetings, but vote for the opposition.
This emerged this week when preparations for the Zanu PF
provincial campaign launch in Mashonaland West tomorrow were marred by
confusion with the party changing venues three times in a matter of days.
The launch, to be headlined by Mnangagwa and other members
of the presidium, was initially set for Chikangwe Stadium in Karoi before it
was changed to Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT) grounds.
However, an emergency provincial co-ordinating committee
meeting convened on Wednesday moved the rally to Magunje growth point amid
reports that leaders from Harare demanded the rally be moved to a rural
outpost.
Zanu PF Mashonaland West provincial chairperson Mary
Mliswa-Chikoka confirmed the new venue in a brief response to inquiries by NewsDay yesterday.
In a notice released after the PCC meeting on
Wednesday, the provincial leadership was
given at least 48 hours to prepare for the rally.
“The Presidential rally scheduled for Chinhoyi CUT grounds
has been moved to Magunje Growth
Point on July 8, 2023 at Magunje Stadium
(Chemhanza). Please spread the message and mobilise,” read a notice sent to the
provincial leadership yesterday morning.
Zanu PF provincial political commissar Jonah Yotum was
reportedly forced to travel to Hurungwe yesterday morning to start preparations
for the rally.
Zanu PF sources, who spoke to NewsDay anonymously said the
rallies in Mashonaland West had turned to be a farce amid reports of factional
fights escalating to the politburo level.
“Planning for the rallies has been chaotic in the province
because of simmering divisions in the party,” a party source said.
“Earlier this week, the province was planning to host
Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga on Wednesday at Gadzema but the rally was
cancelled at the eleventh hour.
“The rally was stopped at the last minute despite all
preparations having been in place including the VIP tents and other
facilities.”
A member of the Zanu PF provincial youth league executive
yesterday said moving the rally to Magunje was motivated by the mobilisation
potential of Mliswa-Chikoka and league chairperson, Tapiwa Masenda.
“The politics is about the turnout,” the source said.
“While it would have been commendable to bring in
supporters to a central position like Chinhoyi, Hurungwe is also ideal for the
huge turnout expected on Saturday (tomorrow).
Another source said the changes have turned out to be a
nightmare for those responsible for planning and mobilising party supporters to
attend the rally.
“It’s difficult to plan because of the changes,” said the
source.
“Can you imagine supporters who will be travelling from as
far as Sanyati.
“They might need at least two days to get to Magunje for
the rally.”
A member of the provincial executive committee, however,
admitted that the local leadership, which met and rectified the mistake, had
erred.
“We had made a wrong plan to hold the rally in Chinhoyi,”
he said.
“They (party leaders in Harare) want the rallies in rural
centres where we have genuine supporters.”
Zanu PF Hurungwe district co-ordinating committe secretary
for information and publicity Walter Chasara said the other two venues were
shot down because they had no capacity to accomodate the more than 70 000
members expected at the rally.
Mnangagwa has in the past two weeks held oversubscribed
rallies in Chipinge (Manicaland) where he launched his national campaign and
Bulilima in Matabeleland South. Newsday
