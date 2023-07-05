NO INTERPRETER : SWEDISH DRUG SMUGGLER STAYS IN JAIL

SUSPECTED Swedish drug trafficker, Hans Arne Ingemar Peterson (71) has been in custody for three months.

He was arrested at the Robert Mugabe International Airport attempting to smuggle 3kgs of heroin worth $3.4 million in April.

He appeared before Harare magistrate Stanford Mambanje yesterday.

But, the State applied to have the matter postponed until July 18, citing difficulties in securing an interpreter.

Peterson’s lawyers served notice that if the State does not secure the attendance of an interpreter, they will file an application for refusal of further remand.

It is alleged that on April 8, detectives from CID Drugs received information that Peterson was in possession of drugs, which he intended to smuggle to Myanmar.

The detectives went to all airline offices at the country’s main airport to check which airline he had checked in with.

The State said the cops found out that he had been rejected by Qatar Airways because he didn’t have a visa to Myanmar.

The police found Peterson in the departure lounge with a trolley loaded with two suitcases.

The police requested to search his bags and they recovered the heroin from one of the bags. H Metro