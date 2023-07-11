MY HEART BLEEDS FOR BIKITA, SAYS CHAMISA

CCC leader Nelson Chamisa said the massive exploitation of lithium at Bikita Minerals without ploughing back both to the local community and the country at large makes his heart bleed.
He said the people of Bikita are not benefitting anything
from the mine and the worst part is the dynamite explosions are causing cracks
in their houses.
Addressing 10 000 supporters gathered at Mawungwa Business
Center in Gutu South on Friday, Chamisa said it is disheartening to see the
stripping of minerals hills at Bikita by Chinese companies without benefit to
the local community.
“Our minerals are being exploited and we are benefitting
nothing from them. If at all I hear that houses in the area are cracking as a
result of dynamite explosions. Unemployment remains, poverty remains and there
is no development despite the massive exploitation of minerals,” said Chamisa.
Bikita Minerals is owned by the Chinese run Sino Mine
Resource Group and it was commissioned by President Emmerson Mnangagwa on June
17, 2022.
The mine is rocked by the smuggling of minerals with
several cases before the Police and courts.
Chamisa said when he comes into power, he will ensure that
minerals are processed in Zimbabwe and proceeds benefit the country. Masvingo
Mirror
