MY HEART BLEEDS FOR BIKITA, SAYS CHAMISA

CCC leader Nelson Chamisa said the massive exploitation of lithium at Bikita Minerals without ploughing back both to the local community and the country at large makes his heart bleed.

He said the people of Bikita are not benefitting anything from the mine and the worst part is the dynamite explosions are causing cracks in their houses.

Addressing 10 000 supporters gathered at Mawungwa Business Center in Gutu South on Friday, Chamisa said it is disheartening to see the stripping of minerals hills at Bikita by Chinese companies without benefit to the local community.

“Our minerals are being exploited and we are benefitting nothing from them. If at all I hear that houses in the area are cracking as a result of dynamite explosions. Unemployment remains, poverty remains and there is no development despite the massive exploitation of minerals,” said Chamisa.

Bikita Minerals is owned by the Chinese run Sino Mine Resource Group and it was commissioned by President Emmerson Mnangagwa on June 17, 2022.

The mine is rocked by the smuggling of minerals with several cases before the Police and courts.

Chamisa said when he comes into power, he will ensure that minerals are processed in Zimbabwe and proceeds benefit the country. Masvingo Mirror