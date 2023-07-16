MUTSVANGWA BIGS UP MAYWEATHER VISIT

RETIRED world boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jnr’s visit to Zimbabwe last week has projected the country as an outstanding tourist destination and should be cherished by all patriotic nationals, ZANU PF spokesperson Ambassador Christopher Mutsvangwa has said.

Mayweather Jnr was in Zimbabwe as part of his “Motherland Tour” of African countries geared towards promoting boxing on the continent.

Amb Mutsvangwa praised businessman Scott Sakupwanya for organising the boxing icon’s visit.

“Floyd Mayweather is a global sports luminary from our cherished African diaspora in the USA,” he said.

“His presence projects Zimbabwe across continents. How can anyone be churlish about his visit? Thank Scott Sakupwanya for this glowing story of sponsorship.” He said the visit was also testament to President Mnangagwa’s successful marketing of Zimbabwe as a safe and ideal tourist destination.

“One cannot argue with success,” he continued. President ED Mnangagwa and his ZANU PF Second Republic are a runaway success story at national, African and global stage.

“There is nothing the sulking and mean spirits of detractors and their feckless CCC (Citizens Coalition for Change) can do to arrest the palpable and tangible successes of the President.”

He accused the opposition of running down urban local authorities through mismanagement and corruption.“The decay of all urban centres is the bane of MDC-CCC in the past two decades of be-knighted electoral ascendancy as of 2002,” added Amb Mutsvangwa.

“Stinking uncollected garbage, the overspill of burst sewers, rutted and pot-holed streets, unemployed youths and gutted, unpainted and rusted factories are all hallmarks of Chamisa-centric ineptitude.

“Spare the Floyd Mayweather visit from entanglement with the craven incompetency of (Nelson) Chamisa and his CCC goons.” Sunday Mail