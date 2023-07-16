MUTSVANGWA BIGS UP MAYWEATHER VISIT

RETIRED world boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jnr’s visit to Zimbabwe last week has projected the country as an outstanding tourist destination and should be cherished by all patriotic nationals, ZANU PF spokesperson Ambassador Christopher Mutsvangwa has said.
Mayweather Jnr was in Zimbabwe as part of his “Motherland
Tour” of African countries geared towards promoting boxing on the continent.
Amb Mutsvangwa praised businessman Scott Sakupwanya for
organising the boxing icon’s visit.
“Floyd Mayweather is a global sports luminary from our
cherished African diaspora in the USA,” he said.
“His presence projects Zimbabwe across continents. How can
anyone be churlish about his visit? Thank Scott Sakupwanya for this glowing
story of sponsorship.” He said the visit was also testament to President
Mnangagwa’s successful marketing of Zimbabwe as a safe and ideal tourist
destination.
“One cannot argue with success,” he continued. President ED
Mnangagwa and his ZANU PF Second Republic are a runaway success story at
national, African and global stage.
“There is nothing the sulking and mean spirits of
detractors and their feckless CCC (Citizens Coalition for Change) can do to arrest
the palpable and tangible successes of the President.”
He accused the opposition of running down urban local
authorities through mismanagement and corruption.“The decay of all urban
centres is the bane of MDC-CCC in the past two decades of be-knighted electoral
ascendancy as of 2002,” added Amb Mutsvangwa.
“Stinking uncollected garbage, the overspill of burst
sewers, rutted and pot-holed streets, unemployed youths and gutted, unpainted
and rusted factories are all hallmarks of Chamisa-centric ineptitude.
“Spare the Floyd Mayweather visit from entanglement with
the craven incompetency of (Nelson) Chamisa and his CCC goons.” Sunday Mail
