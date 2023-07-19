MUM FORCED ME TO LIE ABOUT RAPE

AN 18-year-old Kwekwe woman is claiming she was forced by her mother to accuse their neighbour of raping her when she was a minor.
The incident happened nine years ago when Evidence Makambe
was nine.
She accused the man, Simbarashe Chadiwa, of rape and he was
convicted of raping her in 2015.
Simbarashe was sentenced to nine years, at least, according
to Evidence.
She told H-Metro that she recalled her false statements,
fed to her by her mother, before the court.
Evidence said this was now emotionally haunting her.
“I was young, but what I underwent in 2015 is haunting me
to this day,” said Evidence.
“I have no reason to lie since I am not related to
Simbarashe. My mother fooled me, abused me emotionally when she forced me to
lodge a false case against our neighbour.
“I feel guilty and I think Simbarashe is being punished for
nothing.”
Evidence said her mother was irked by reports in their
neighbourhood that she was always seen with Simbarashe, when the mother was
away in Botswana.
“My mother was misled by some of our neighbours that
Simbarashe had been sexually abusing me,” said Evidence.
“I was taken to a river where she concluded that I had lost
my virginity.
“I tried in vain to convince them that I was yet to bed any
man.
“She took me to a clinic where the nurses were quick to
direct her to lodge a police report against Simbarashe.”
She added: “Simbarashe’s friend was first wrongly
identified and arrested.
“He was released when Simbarashe showed up and the rest is
what is haunting me daily.
“I need peace of mind, I had to confess, but this is not
working at all.”
Evidence has since been chased away from her family.
She told H-Metro that she is staying with a good Samaritan.
“I am looking for help, counselling,” said Evidence.
“Ndirikugara nevakandinzwirawo tsitsi ndadzingwa kumba.
Munamato wangu kuti chokwadi ichi chindisunungurewo,” she said.
Evidence’s mother could not be reached for her side of the
story.
Evidence is not aware of the prison where Simbarashe is
serving his sentence. H Metro
