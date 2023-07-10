MINISTER DONATES GROCERIES TO 40 SCHOOLS

LOCAL Government and Public Works Minister, Cde July Moyo, has donated an assortment of groceries to 40 schools in Redcliff Constituency to supplement their school feeding programme.

The donation, which includes cooking oil, sugar, and salt is meant to complement Government’s school feeding programme.

Handing over the donations recently Cde Moyo who is also Kwekwe Better Schools Programme Zimbabwe (BSPZ) patron, said they were meant to complement Government efforts to ensure pupils do not attend classes hungry.

“As you know the recently introduced competence-based curriculum is demanding and children will be active for the better part of the day. Government, therefore, introduced the home-grown school feeding programme, and gave each school starter packs,” he said.

Cde Moyo, who is also the Zanu-PF National Assembly candidate for Redcliff said he was responding to the calls by schools in Redcliff to assist in augmenting their food stocks.

He urged schools to play their role by coming up with nutrition gardens that will also lessen the burden on Government.

“I encourage all schools here not to wait for Government but should instead complement Government efforts by coming up with nutrition gardens to provide vegetables for your feeding programmes,” he said.

“I am aware that some schools, especially from the peri-urban areas and even in Redcliff where water is a problem, do not have access to clean water. We are working on modalities that such schools get boreholes drilled which will also benefit the communities.”

Midlands provincial education director, Mr Jameson Machimbira, said the donation had come at an appropriate time.

“I am glad that this handout has come at a crucial time to complement what schools have already received from Government as part of the feeding programme. I, therefore, urge all schools to ensure that the food benefits the pupils,” he said.

“If your school does not have a kitchen, it’s time you start thinking about building a kitchen so that you have a proper place where meals are prepared. We should also invest in potable water for hygienic purposes,” he said.

Mr Machimbira said the school feeding programme was key in the competence-based curriculum as most activities are demanding.

“Every child was born with a talent and it is up to us to nurture that talent. Nutrition, therefore, plays a key role in nurturing these talents as most of them are demanding like sports activities for example,” he said.

“If a parent thinks that their child needs a certain diet, they should approach the school and see how they can assist each other.” Chronicle