MINER ROBBED OF CAR, US$20K AT GUNPOINT

A MINER was left dejected and counting his losses after three gut-totting robbers attacked him as they threatened to gun him down before allegedly robbing him of his car and over US$20 000.

The miner who does his mining activities at Dodolo 18 Good Memory Syndicates mine in Inyathi, Matabeleland North Province was in Bulawayo on the fateful day.

“It was around 7.50pm on Friday last week when Bhekimpilo Ncube (39) and his accomplices named as Thembani and Thandazani Dube followed the miner in their car as he drove his Toyota Lexus to his home in Trenance suburb,” said the source.

Upon arrival at his home the trio quickly alighted from their car and opened fire at him.

“One of the robbers shot at him, the bullet ripped through the driver’s window and went straight to the dashboard. The miner disembarked from the car and they ordered him to lie on the ground. They kicked him and slapped him while demanding money. One of the robbers remained guarding him while the other two searched in his car and stumbled on US$20 760 and three cellphones. They took the cash and cellphones before they fled in his car,” said the source.

The miner reported the incident to the police and investigations led to the arrest of Ncube at his home in Gwabalanda suburb . However,his accomplices have not yet been arrested.

Ncube revealed to the investigators that they dumped the car at Ngozi mine before they removed the tyres.

Ncube is set to appear before a magistrate at Bulawayo Regional Court facing an armed robbery charge.

A source close to the miner said: “The incident left him traumatised and depressed.” B Metro