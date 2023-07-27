MENTALLY ILL MAN RUNS AMOK IN KWEKWE, KILLS ONE

A Redcliff man died upon admission at hospital after being struck with a stone in the back of the head by a popular mentally challenged man whilst walking in Kwekwe City Centre.

The vagabond reportedly went on a rampage indiscriminately attacking people in Kwekwe City Centre for no apparent reason.

Police confirmed that the vagabond, Rodrick Hove (21) who is popular for harassing female members of the public in the streets of Kwekwe, was apprehended by members of the public and handed over to police after the attack.

Midlands Police Spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said the now deceased, a 23-year-old man from Redcliff was in the company of a friend when he was attacked from behind.

“The man was walking along a pavement in the company of a friend when he met Hove who was going the opposite direction. Hove who was going in the opposite direction, suddenly picked up a stone and struck the unsuspecting victim on the back of the head and he fell unconscious,” said Inspector Mahoko.

He was rushed to Kwekwe General Hospital where he later died.

Hove was apprehended by police after reportedly attacking two other people who were injured. Chronicle